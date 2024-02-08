Movers & Shakers: Liquid Death, Domino’s, VML, VaynerMedia and more

In the Pitch Room

Travel experiences company GetYourGuide named Initiative as U.S. media AOR.

Industry News

Day One Agency released its fourth annual Predictionary that introduces six new words that will define the year ahead: data dissonance, ad nauseam, zombie IP, double clique, ephem-era and open-source entertainment.

Quad acquired in-store digital media solutions provider Dart Innovation.

IPG creative consultancy Huge launched an AI-powered tool called Culture Decoder that breaks down cultural trends for brands.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau and Media Rating Council released guidelines for measuring augmented reality campaigns.

On the Move

FCB promoted Andrés Ordóñez to global chief creative officer.



VML promoted Jeff Geheb to global executive lead for VML Enterprise Solutions.

IPG seated Susan Credle as its first creative advisor. She’ll be tasked with providing a creative perspective on commerce and emerging technology.

VaynerMedia tapped Isaac Silverglate as executive creative director.

Yahoo brought on Jeff Rossi as VP of global agency partnerships.

Social media agency The Social Element appointed Shea Carter as VP of social and influencer.

Agency network Meet The People hired Lu Hur as group CFO.

Colossal Bioscience names Emily Castel as CMO.

AI-powered event and risk detection company Dataminr appointed Murali Nemani as CMO.

Global health agency The Bloc recruited Adam Hessel as head of creative and experience.

Dive Billboards appointed Maria Girimonte as sales and partnerships lead for TikTok and Nextdoor.

Creative agency VCCP promoted Kenny Lloyd to director of culture and innovation.

LA-based independent agency Exverus Media brought on Lisa Lindsay as media director on its Premier Nutrition Company accounts.

Lexicon Branding hired Dmitri Seredenko as research director, Jon Schleuning as program director and Tom Raith as brand leadership director.

Branding and marketing agency Meyocks promoted Kendra Kelly to operations leader.

For Good

Xbox partnered with low-income and BIPOC gaming education company Gameheads to showcase titles created by students who have gone through the company’s development program. It’s also promoting titles made for and by Black gamers, sharing stories from Xbox ambassadors and encouraging players to donate Microsoft Rewards points to Gameheads and non-profit Cxmmunity.

Brand Buzz

Fireball Whisky kicked off the string of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-inspired products by launching a Cinnamon Delight lipstick for $13.87.

The Swelce ship doesn’t stop there, as Domino’s made 1387 a coupon code customers can use to get a combo meal for $19.89 through game day.

Liquid Death offered a cheaper approach to Super Bowl advertising by selling ad space on 500,000 cases of its canned water. It’s having brands bid for the inventory on eBay. The highest bid is currently $95,300.00 out of 121 total bids, as of Thursday morning.