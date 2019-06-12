Movers & Shakers: Lindt USA, Omelet, BBH LA and more

Wins & Losses

Grey New York wins agency of record for Lindt USA.

BlueToad, one of the largest digital publishing providers in the world, choses Uproar PR to grow its B2B division.

Up & Out

Omelet managing director and chief strategy officer Thas Naseemuddeen is elevated to chief executive officer.

Ned McNeilage is the new executive creative director of BBH LA.

Roya Partovi is named Sandbox’s chief creative officer.

Wild Card bolsters executive team with P.J. Nachman as chief financial officer, Ramiro Medina as chief talent officer and Danixa Diaz as vice president of business development.

Dagger hires Liz Heard as senior director of strategy and insights.

Alexis Berger (formerly at Kargo) rejoins the advertising game as VP of revenue at GIPHY.

Walrus welcomes Lisi Powers as social and search specialist and Olivia Johansson as integrated producer.

eROI promotes Keely McKay, former VP of partner services, to the role of president and COO. Isaac Lee Morris, former director of technology, is elevated to chief innovation officer.

Compadre, a creative marketing agency in Los Angeles, welcomes Curtis Doss as executive creative director and Mika Saulitis as director of creative strategy.

McAlister’s Deli announces new chief marketing officer, Natalia P. Franco.

Independent brand experience studio Bukwild names Isis Dallis as president.