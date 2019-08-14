Movers & Shakers: Laundry Service wins Levi Dockers work, Accenture Interactive acquires again, and more

Wins & Losses

Brooklyn-based agency Laundry Service wins creative work for Levi Dockers. The account is not an AOR. The brand partners with a number of agencies including FCB which handles all integrated work with TV. Laundry Service did not comment. Levi said it does not comment on agency partners as a matter of policy.

Accenture Interactive is to acquire design and innovation firm INSITUM. It is a play to expand its Fjord unit in Latin America and beyond. "Today’s problems can no longer be solved with yesterday’s solutions," said Baiju Shah, chief strategy officer, Accenture Interactive and global co-lead, Fjord. "To tackle these challenges, clients must be agile and focus on blending a human-centered design approach with an analytics-led strategy to keep ahead of the unprecedented pace of change and ambiguity we live in."

Innocean USA wins media AOR rights for UC Davis Health.

Iron Mountain names Centerline Digital its global agency of record in a two-year deal.

Orcí wins award for Best On-Air Advertising for its "Sexism" campaign at the 2019 Imagen Awards, held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, in Beverly Hills.

Creative agency Roger and full-service production company Big Machine have merged. Representing Roger in the business partnership is Terence Lee, Creative Director; Dane Macbeth, Creative Director; and Josh Libitsky, Executive Producer. Representing Big Machine is Steve Petersen, Director; Ken Carlson, Creative Director; and Sean Owolo, Business Development.

JOAN is named AOR for SafeAuto.

Up & Out

California Pizza Kitchen announces Scott Hargrove as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer.

Tom Callard returns to BBH New York as Head of Planning.

VMLY&R hires Wayne Best as New York Chief Creative Officer.

The One Club appoints Kasia Karolak to the newly-created position of Gender Equality Program Manager.

Josh Gross and Pedro Pérez named Co-Chief Creative Officers at Energy BBDO.

Social Native announces the promotion of Lisa Keogh from General Manager to the company’s first Chief Operating Officer.

Heard City promotes Stefano Campello to Mixer/Sound Designer.

Ryan Lindholm is named President of swirl mcgarrybowen San Francisco.

MediaCom USA takes on Adam Potashnick as U.S. Chief Operating Officer.

Pilar Peace joins Mother in Los Angeles from Mother London as Head of Art. Andrew Livingston and Simon Bruyn, both Creative Directors, join Mother in LA from TBWA\Chiat\Day. Chris Vernon, also previously with Mother London, joins the team as a writer and director. The news comes off the recent announcement that Mother in LA will serve as AOR for Sonic Drive-In.

Patrick Gildea joins GumGum as Chief Financial Officer; Ben Plomion is appointed Chief Growth Officer; Adam Schenkel and Travis O’Neill are promoted to Senior Vice President roles.

Integral Ad Science (IAS) appoints Kevin McCurry as Chief Strategy Officer.

Media Chain, the social-first publishing arm of Social Chain, appoints Jon Edwards as Head of Sales. Jon previously held the role of Brand Partnerships Account Director at LadBible group, and was also formerly at the Trinity Mirror.

R/GA San Francisco welcomes Yael Cesarkas and Cara Watson following a string of wins.

Sandbox hires Neil Cleary as Vice President of Strategic Planning.

Barbarian brings on Steven Moy as CEO.