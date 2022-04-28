Movers & Shakers: Lands’ End, Wieden+Kennedy, AB InBev and more

In the Pitch Room

Lands' End picked VaynerMedia as its creative agency of record.

Gallegos United was selected as DoorDash’s new advertising agency to reach Latino consumers.

Independent B2B creative agency Sköna was chosen by Stratsys and Peafowl Solar Power to support in brand building and marketing execution.

Industry News

Wieden+Kennedy is the first ad agency to sponsor CultureCon, a conference dedicated to diverse creatives.

David opened an office in New York.

Labelium launched Footspring, a sustainability agency dedicated to decarbonizing the digital industry.

Oberland announced a plan to go “carbon positive” by 2023, partnering with Plan A to calculate carbon consumption and establish a decarbonization protocol.

Stagwell’s MMI rebranded after merging with The Media Kitchen.

CMI Media Group launched an inclusive media practice.

Quizlet launched an ad platform to help brands reach Gen Z.

Detroit-based agency Fusion92 acquired Chicago-based DP+.

California lifestyle brand Camp High launched a full-service brand marketing and communications agency called Camp High Collective, led by president Anne-Marie Dacyshyn.

​​On the Move

Anheuser-Busch InBev appointed Ricardo Tadeu to a new role, chief growth officer, amid a leadership shakeup. Marcel Marcondes, previously chief DTC officer and president of the ‘Beyond Beer’ division, was named group CMO. And Nick Caton, former chief financial officer in the U.S. will head its e-commerce division.

Zappos named Amazon executive Ginny McCormick as its first chief marketing officer.

Waze appointed Harris Beber as chief marketing officer.

Shutterstock hired Jason McClelland as chief marketing officer and Christopher ‘Skip’ Wilson as VP, branding marketing.

VMLY&R is beefing up its people team. Aimee Pagano joined from McCann Worldgroup as global head of talent acquisition and Tasha Gilroy was promoted to global chief equity, inclusion, and belonging officer.

The Bloc hired Christian Bauman as chief creative officer.

Mirriad appointed Matt Douglas as head of programmatic partnerships and Zac Reeder as head of studio partnerships.

Co:collective promoted Amanda Ginzburg to chief growth officer, Molly Ungs joined 50,000feet as director of partnerships and business development and Planet Propaganda named Shannon Stauff director of business development.

Tina McCarthy joined indie digital agency PMG as managing director in New York.

Happy Finish announces the appointment of Will Hendrickson as Director of Strategic Partnerships at HF’s US studio in Portland, Oregon.

Digital Remedy named Matt Sotebeer chief strategy officer.

GretelAnna Sera Garcia as creative director.

Bam Strategy appointed Alex Rapoport to the new role of media director.

Brand Buzz

Uber Eats and Cointreau are teaming up for Cinco de Mayo to launch The Margarita Market. Starting May 2, consumers can order margarita essentials, including a limited-edition margarita cocktail kit with Cointreau and tequila, through the Uber Eats app in select cities, for $45 while supplies last.

Milagro Tequila is giving consumers “Marga-Refunds” for tax season, delivering $10 CashApp payments to people who purchase a bottle of its tequila this Cinco de Mayo, delivered by Internal Reposado Service.

Droga5 launched a Cinco de Mayo campaign for Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer featuring stories of “Texas legends” who bring flavor to their communities.

1-800-Flowers is minting NFTs for Mother’s Day. The two collections, illustrated by artists Devi Namira and Maaz Rahell, include 1,800 distinct profile pictures and 180 unique images that celebrate the bond between mother and child.

For Good

McDonald’s launched a multiyear initiative called Spotlight Dorado that shines a light on Latino stories. It kicks off with a short film contest in partnership with Stephanie Beatriz.