Movers & Shakers: KWG, Fingerpaint, The Many and more

Wins & Losses

Ocean Spray has announced today the appointment of KWG as the company’s new consumer media agency of record following a competitive pitch.

WPP plans to open Detroit Campus to better serve Ford and the city.

Up & Out

Creative and strategic transformation consultancy co:collective has promoted Kelli Lane MacDonald to the role of managing director as part of moves to strengthen its leadership team.

Fingerpaint, an independent, full-service, nationwide marketing agency has announced the addition of health and wellness industry veteran, Lori Thatch, as head of account service in the Saratoga Springs office.

The Many has added eleven new positions including Alex Barnes, media director; Jaclyn VanSloten, associate media director; Alyssa DeSangro, associate media director; Caroline Tambling, media supervisor, and others, all under the leadership of managing director, media services, Davis Jones.

Allen & Gerritsen has named Monica Lorusso executive vice president, strategy from senior vice president. As part of her new role, she will join the agency’s Executive Leadership Team.