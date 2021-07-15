Movers & Shakers: Kraft, Panera, Molson Coors, Nordstrom and more

In the pitch room

Known was appointed agency of record for Mirror, Lululemon’s interactive home fitness brand.

GlueIQ will lead the strategic and creative vision for online travel platform Flugy, including a product launch campaign.

Agency news

The Influence Agency and Six Star Pro Nutrition signed the first NIL deal in history with student athletes.

Tribeca Enterprises acquired creative brand studio M ss ng P eces.

Tito Melega and Ricardo “Brad’ Correia launched HUSTLE, a cloud-based creative collective featuring more than 120 workers from 24 countries. Hustle is dedicated to recruiting Black, female, Hispanic and LGBTQ+ talent.

McCann Worldgroup launched a sustainability department led by McCann London’s director of business leadership, Jaclyn Kaminski, in the new role of global director of sustainability.

BC Partners acquired a majority stake in digital services agency Valtech SE, valued at $1.4 billion.

Media buying and planning agency Mediastruction, led by CEO and founder Marilois Snowman and former Havas/Horizon exec Jenna Umbrianna, will now focus on technology, including machine learning and data-driven media solutions.

AntiSocial Solutions launched a new global media buying and planning offering, based in Vancouver and led by director of media, Kristain Oliveira-Barnes.

Verve Group acquired digital ad tech platform Smaatothrough a subsidiary of its parent company, Media and Games Invest SE (MGI).

On the Move

Instacart hired Facebook app head Fidji Simo as its new CEO.

Sara Correa will take over as CMO of Bridgestone following Philip Dobbs’ retirement, and tech giant Qualcomm appointed Don McGuire as SVP and CMO.

FOX marketing exec Darren Schillace was promoted to president of marketing for FOX Entertainment.

Bakery chain Sprinkles promoted Michelle Wong to chief marketing officer.

FCB appointed three leaders at FCB/SIX Canada: Priyanka Goswami, SVP, general manager, 1:1 practice lead; Rob Sturch, executive creative director; and Grace McCann, SVP operations and agency development.

Dentsu tapped Doug Ray as its media global chief product officer.

The Community promoted Marci Miller to US president US and Luis Montero. But 22Squared poached The Community’s Shobha Sairam as its new chief strategy officer..

Mother tapped Micheline Grace Lewis as chief people officer.

Lucia Grillo joined DDB North America as chief integration officer.

Data Axle appointed Alicia Mickelson as VP marketing.

Hunter Tura was named CEO of retail branding agency Syndicate Sub Rosa.

Creative agency ONWD Collective named John Forté director of brand development.

CreatorIQ, an influencer marketing platform, tapped Bethany Ellis as chief people officer.

The Marketing Arm appointed Harris Wilkinson to chief creative officer.

Pex tapped Kirstine Stewart, Twitter’s former VP of media in North America, as chief revenue officer.

LATAM-based crypto platform Bitsohired Jose Molina as VP and head of Bitso Creative Lab.

Branding agency Handsome hired Arnold Worldwide vet Stephanie Maillet as head of people.

Cramer-Krasselt tapped Ogilvy’s Amy Gozalka as group creative director to lead the agency’s PepsiCo accounts.

MiQ named Katherine Strieder global chief product officer.

Innovid named Dominic Satur as VP of global brand partnerships.

Data company fifty-five, part of You & Mr Jones,promoted Robin Clayton to managing director and appointed Alicia Arnold as managing director.

Brand Buzz

Popeye’s added chicken nuggets to its menu, and Nacho Fries returned to Taco Bell.

Brooklyn-based ice cream maker Van Leeuwen and Kraft Heinz introduced mac and cheese-flavored ice cream.

Molson Coors is discontinuing its seltzer line, Coors Seltzer.

Clubhouse launched a DM feature called Backchannel.

Panera launched a limited-edition swimsuit collection featuring soup-themed one-piece swimsuits, swim trunks and a bread bowl pool float.

Nordstrom signed a deal with online clothing retailer Asos to sell Topshop clothing in U.S. stores.

United is asking customers to choose which flavor of White Claw the airline should serve onboard. Fans can vote by sharing photos of their favorite flavor on Instagram and Twitter and tagging @united, or commenting on United’s TikTok.

Crayola and OceanX, a global non-profit focused on ocean exploration, created co-branded immersive experiences, products and educational content, such as the Crayola Experience Home Adventure Kit Ocean Edition and OceanX takeover of the Crayola Experience family attractions.

McCormick is hiring for a director of taco relations. The position includes a $100,000 paycheck, a supply of McCormick Taco Seasoning and other McCormick products. Duties include keeping tabs on the latest taco trends, creating and taste-testing recipes and posting about tacos on social media. Fans can apply by submitting a creative video about their passion for tacos on McCormick’s website through July 31.

Skittles asked gummy animal lovers to sign the “Squish the Rainbow” pledge to support and help all gummy animals celebrate National Gummy Day on July 15 without being eaten.

Skittles gave one winner enough Skittles Gummies to squish with friends all year long.

For Good

Shutterstock partnered with LGBTQ+ youth nonprofit It Gets Better and launched a $10,000 grant to provide financial and professional support to LGBTQ+ creators.

TikTok and Main Street America are hosting "Small Biz Block Party,” a virtual 20-event workshop series, starting on August 5, to help small business owners grow. All events are free and open to anyone who works at or owns a small business.