Movers & Shakers: Kinesso, DDB, Red Bull, Ford, Campbell’s, Big Tech, Condé Nast

Agency news

IPG cut jobs at programmatic and tech units Kinesso and Matterkind in New York, impacting 4% of global headcount.

Jellyfish acquired Reamp and San Pancho to expand its Latin American presence.

Highlights from The Effies: McCann Worldgroup was named most effective network, McCann most effective agency and Burger King won the Grand Effie for its “Whopper Detour” campaign.

Creative agency Cactus launched a mental health app, YOU at Agency, catered to the ad community.

On the move

Longtime DDB exec Paul Gunning will retire at the end of the year, and Havas NY and Annex88 chief creative officer Harry Bernstein has stepped down.

VMLY&R brought on Augé Reichenberg, formerly of Havas Health & You, to head up its health practice.

Known hired former WarnerMedia exec Beth Superfin as SVP, client experience and former Omnicom exec John Davis as SVP, operations.

Creatives on the move: Patan Tarazaga and Dany Minaker were named chief creative officers at Wunerman Thompson in Latin America, and Doner hired Ryan McKone as SVP, director of digital strategy, and Carla Butwin as VP, creative director.

Indie agency moves: Alasdair Lennox was named group ECD of experience at Landor & Fitch in the Americas. Austin-based full-service agency GDS&M hired of Dave Kersey as executive media director.

In ad tech: PubMatic named Kyle Dozeman CRO in the Americas, and Index Exchange brought on former Amazon Advertising exec Lori Goode as CMO and ex-Criteo exec Jess Breslav as chief customer officer.

Election run-up

The Biden Campaign pulled negative ads after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Facebook will ban ads that delegitimize the election or promote QAnon conspiracy theories, as well as pages and groups related to QAnon.

Snapchat has helped over one million Americans register to vote in the 2020 election.

A bipartisan group of former congressional leaders and cabinet secretaries are funding a $4 million ad campaign to shore up trust in the vote.

Anheuser-Busch InBev sent 6,500 gallons of hand sanitizer to Texas for election day.

LGBTQ+ civil rights org Equality California put out a PSA by RPA featuring Billy Porter that rallies the community to get out and vote.

Political ad spend will hit almost $11 billion this year, growing 50% over the 2016 election, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

The work

Celebrity tie-ups: Campbell’s teamed up with Mindy Kaling in a new campaign focused on healthy eating, Hugh Jackman bares it all in a campaign for Australian bootmaker R.M. Williams, and McDonald’s is featuring J. Balvin in its second celebrity menu collab this year.

Pinterest released a spot by 72andsunny featuring creators that encourages people to spread inspiring ideas, rather than toxic ones.

Tic Tac launched a new brand positioning and campaign to inspire refreshing moments, and Orbit Gum teamed up with Tinder on an ad that calls on people to “clean up” online dating.

The New York Lottery pays homage to its namesake city in this black and white sketch ad, its first campaign since the pandemic began.

Jameson Irish Whiskey brought back its famous “lost barrel” spot, which first aired in 2009, to kick off its holiday season campaign, “Legendary Tales.”

Fox released a trailer for its new show, “Next,” entirely created by artificial intelligence.

Kraft’s newest spot asks viewers to “send noods” (not nudes).

Tech download

The House capped off a 16-month antitrust investigation, officially calling for a break-up of Big Tech. Facebook responded by saying a breakup is a “complete non-starter.”

Facebook will integrate Messenger with Instagram’s direct message feature, further entangling its platforms. The big blue app also said it would phase out 28-day attribution windows for ads reporting, shrinking it to seven days. And Instagram added shopping capabilities to IGTV and is testing them on Reels.

Samsung has built its own demand-side platform.

Data provider TransUnion bought TV data company TruOptik.

IBM Watson launched privacy-focused products for OTT, attribution and predictive audiences to its suite.

Brand pulse

Ford is looking for a new CMO, and said Joy Falotico will run marketing for Lincoln.

Macy’s has teamed up with DoorDash to offer same-day and next-day delivery.

Coca-Cola will discontinue the Zico coconut water brand as it cuts product offerings.

JetBlue will offer rapid COVID-19 testing...which passengers will have to pay for.

Mondelez will reinvest the travel, consulting and real estate budgets into marketing.

Michelob ULTRA and Molson Coors launched organic spiked seltzers (welcome to the party).

On D&I

Red Bull named Ken Turner CMO after a summer of controversy over racism.

Pinterest is committing to keeping offensive Halloween costumes off of its platform.

Multicultural agency Liquid Soul and creative agency Blaze Unlimited are launching “The TLB,” a program dedicated to bringing Black creative talent to the entertainment industry.

LIFEWTR created a digital exhibit for art made by Black creators this summer in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, and formed a $50,000 fund to offset art supply costs for emerging Black artists.

Procter & Gamble’s Secret teamed up with the YCWA as part of its commitment to donate $1 million to equality programs.

For Good

The Humane Society released a spot urging humans to “end the lockdown for animals” caged in zoos for World Animal Day.

Mazda is celebrating its 100th anniversary by gifting 50 “heroes” a Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition.

Verizon’s Visible released a spot poking fun at phone service testimonials that helped put out-of-work actors back to work.

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is partnering with Kingpin Tattoo Supplies to give tattoo artists $30,000 over an eight-week campaign as tattoo parlors remain shut.

T-Mobile will donate $5,000 for every home run hit this MLB postseason to its Little League Call Up Grant Program, which helps cover little league registration costs for families in need.

In the media

Yashica Olden joined Condé Nast as its first global chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Warner Bros. president Susan Rovner joined NBCUniversal to head up cross-platform entertainment.

Group Nine Media launched a performance marketing tool that leverages its data for branded content.

Bonnier Corp. sold seven of its biggest U.S. magazines, including Saveur and Popular Science, to PE firm North Equity.

Bloomberg Media launched an ad campaign to drive subscriptions to its site.

Digital media site Quartz is for sale two years after being acquired by Japan-based Uzabase.