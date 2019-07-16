Movers & Shakers: Johannes Leonardo, Mirum, mcgarrybowen and more

Wins & Losses

Talon acquires Grand Visual Agency and QDOT ad tech provider.

Boston-based Fuseideas expands to Buffalo with new office opening.

Up & Out

Top industry recruiter Debra Sercy leaves Grace Blue for Johannes Leonardo where she will serve as Chief Talent Officer.

New York-based independent advertising agency BARKER taps Scott Cohn as SVP of Creative Content.

MONO, an MDC-owned and leading creative agency based in Minneapolis, continues its growth streak with the promotion of Steve Lynch to Director of Strategy and the hire of José Acosta into a new position, Director of Integrated Production.

Gabriel Vázquez joins AC mcgarrybowen as Creative VP.

C-K names Stephani Estes new senior Vice President, Executive Director of Media.

Tool of North America hire Director of Events, Catlin Choate, and Head of Brand, Max Kislevitz.

sparks & honey, the NY-based cultural consultancy, announces the appointment of Laura Chiavone to Managing Partner, Business Transformation.

Hey Wonderful signs Comedy Director Craig Brownrigg.

Mirum, a Wunderman Thompson company, recruits former One North Interactive agency partner Nathan Denton as Group Creative Director.

NCC Media continues growth of business naming two new SVPs: Frank LaPlaca joins as SVP, Corporate Development, Ari Turner joins as SVP, Sales Operations.