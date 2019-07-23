Movers & Shakers: Johannes Leonardo, McDonalds, DDB and more

by Lindsay Stein Added 7 hours ago
Johannes Leonardo's newly expanded creative team
This week's account of wins and losses, lay-offs and hires.

Wins & Losses

Grocery story chain Kroger named DDB its first AOR.

Indie shop Haymaker is now the creative and strategic agency partner to branded dinner roll King’s Hawaiian.

Family dining restaurant Bob Evans tapped Ron Foth Advertising as its new AOR.

Up & Out

Johannes Leonardo has hired award-winning Creative Directors Alice Blastorah, Ray Smiling and Dan Grech as part of its creative department expansion.

DDB ups Ari Weiss to global creative leader and hires Leo Burnett’s Britt Nolan as North American CCO.

McDonald’s Global CMO Silvia Lagnado will leave the company in October, Ad Age reported.

The Community has hired Sundae Collective’s Benjamin Bittman as executive-VP and managing director.

Former FCB/RED Head of Strategy Curt Monk has joined Geometry as North America chief strategy officer.

