Movers & Shakers: Joan, GS&P, VMLY&R and more

Wins & Losses

Former CEO of Amsterdam-based creative agency Nomads, Alex Paquin, and Adam Fierman, former creative lead of Nomads’ Amsterdam office, announces the launch of Zerotrillion, a new creative agency.

The Media Kitchen expands into China.



UPS selects The Martin Agency as its new AOR.

Up & Out

Joan Creative announces the hiring of Mica Gallino as associate creative director, Bryce Hooton as associate creative director, Fernando Pasos as creative director, and Giancarlo Rodas as senior art director.

Tool of North America signs directors Rudi Schwab and Sasha Levinson to its Live Action roster.

Dave Simon joins Cuebiq as VP of programmatic data sales.

The Creative Engagement Group (TCEG) U.S. names Meghan Medlock as client engagement director based in Philadelphia.

VMLY&R elevates Jon Bird to chief retail and commerce officer.

GS&P hires streetwear designer Benny Gold.

Portland-based creative agency Swift promotes Meredith Chase to chief strategy officer and takes on Marni Beardsley as chief production officer.

R/GA adds three strategy leaders in New York: Felicia Zhang as executive strategy director; Esther Ahn joins as group strategy director and; Rachael Stets as strategy director.

Kate Canel joins The Shipyard as director of performance media.