Movers & Shakers: Jack Daniel's, R/GA, Refinery29 and more

Wins & Losses

Brown-Forman launches review of its global portfolio, including Jack Daniel's -- putting around 100 agencies at risk of losing business.

Dun & Bradstreet acquires Lattice Engines in bid to become leading customer data platform provider.

MediaJel appointed as official media partner for New West Summit.

Up & Out

R/GA Chicago elevates Julie Benevides to Executive Content Producer. Meanwhile, R/GA Portland builds out leadership team to support commerce and activation design expertise; Mike Funk elevated to run strategy department; Sam Levy to oversee client partnerships.

Happy Medium bolsters its C-suite with the promotion of Kristen Sabin to Chief Operating Officer.

Young & Laramore announces new leadership of EchoPoint Media, as Shannon Quinn and Lindsey Warner will both be taking on the titles of Vice President, Media Director.

Hinge Global announces Alyssa Karrasch as Vice President of Business Development.

Tinuiti names agency veteran Tom Olivieri Vice President of Creative.

Former Snap exec Nick Bell joins Teespring as advisor.

Dailey promotes Michelle Wong to President.

Joel Williams joins Red Badger’s senior management team alongside Monika Koziol and Ben McLeod.

Silicon Valley executive Nathan Reuss joins R&R Partners as Content Creative Director.

SOCIALDEVIANT hires Hart Rusen as Chief Creative Officer.

Refinery29 appoints Dana Stern to Vice President, Talent Relations & Casting, Branded & Editorial.