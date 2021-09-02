Movers & Shakers: Ikea, Shake Shack, Chipotle, Apple and more

In the pitch room

TJ Maxx named MullenLowe Boston as its creative agency of record.

Constellation Brands’ Modelo Especial beer is conducting a creative agency review. WPP’s Cavalry has held the account since 2018.

The Bouqs Co., an online, eco-friendly florist and gift shop, selected The Many as its integrated agency of record.

Venables Bell + Partners announced several new brand partnerships including apparel company Carter’s, U.K.-based PizzaExpress, tracking service Tile and Peelz Citrus.

Agency News

Documentary studio XTR launched Radio XTR, a podcast division that will create, develop and produce nonfiction podcasts out of the company’s Silver Lake office.

Fitzco acquired marketing and technology consultancy Constant Analytics.

Fred & Farid launched Flawed, a consultancy to help brands “turn flaws into strategic elements of business growth.”

On the Move

Coinbase tapped Facebook vet Kate Rouch as its first CMO. National CineMedia named Amy Tunick as its first chief marketing officer.

Home services company Angi hired Dhanusha Sivajee as chief marketing officer and Amy's Kitchen hired Ritu Mathur as VP of marketing.

Publicis Groupe named Sylvie Ouziel as CEO of shared platforms.

DDB FTW, DDB’s gaming and esports network, appointed Rick & Morty cartoon character Jerry Smith as creative director.

Landor & Fitch named former Wunderman Thompson NY CEO Joe Crump as executive strategy director of experience, Americas.

Giant Spoon tapped Ian Grody as its first executive creative director.

Indie agency Two by Four promoted Adam VonOhlen to chief creative officer and Bill Lindsey to executive creative director.

Huge selected Joel Watkins as senior designer.

Duncan Channon announced three new hires: creative directors Kelly McCullough and Jessea Hankins and design director Darlene Gibson.

Envy Gaming appointed Rooster Teeth’s Eric Duncan as head of marketing.

Deutsch NY named Nicole Souza as the agency’s chief marketing officer.

ForwardPMX hired and promoted 10 women to leadership positions. New hires include Hattie Whiting, chief growth officer for Europe; Sheila Hollins, SVP of integrated media; Felicia Zerrenner, VP of display and Kim Pezone, VP of account management. Toni Box was promoted to SVP of social; Sara Pollack to VP of marketing; Christie Frazer to VP of global affiliate marketing; Gunilla Huddleston to VP of marketing, EMEA; Kim Davis to VP of paid media and Abby Kersh to head of people, EMEA.

Real estate firm JLL promoted Tanya Earley to head marketing in the Americas.

Customer experience consultancy Envoy recruited Caroline Murphy as chief growth officer.

JUV, a Gen Z marketing company, named DentsuMB's Liz Fassl as managing director of accounts.

The Marketing Arm promoted Laragh Gallagher to executive creative director.

Brand Buzz

Ikea is launching a furniture buyback program in the U.S.

Mars Wrigley and Iconic Candy are bringing back Strawberry & Creme and Orange & Creme Savers after a decade. Fans can pick up a bag at Big Lots locations in 47 states.

Shake Shack partnered with Milk Bar to release two limited-edition shakes, Chocolate Birthday Cake and Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle, available through November 1.

Ace Hardware will open an additional 60 U.S. locations by the end of the year.

BARK released limited-edition Sesame Street-themed dog toys.

Gap acquired e-commerce start-up Drapr, which uses 3D virtual try-on technology.

Apple bought classical music streaming service Primephonic.

Chipotle expanded its loyalty program to include Extras, an exclusive feature for Chipotle Rewards members that unlocks extra points.

For good

Amazon Prime Video’s Cinderella is working with the national non-profit Shoes That Fit to deliver new athletic shoes and school supplies to students.