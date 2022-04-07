Movers & Shakers: IHOP, Real Chemistry, Peacock, TikTok and more

In the Pitch Room

IHOP selected Pereira O’Dell as its creative agency of record.

Perdue Foods chose Colle McVoy as its creative agency of record.

Estée Lauder namedS4 Capital’s Decoded as its media agency of record in the U.S.

DDB Chicago was named agency of record for Bimbo Bakeries USA brandsArnold, Brownberry and Oroweat.

R/GA was appointed as agency of record for pro-football league XFL.

Agency News

Real Chemistry acquired Conversation Health.

Stagwell acquired Canadian multicultural agency Dyversity Communications.

IPG Mediabrands partnered with HBCU 20x20 to open pathways for young Black talent in media.

Omnicom Media Group has integrated LG smart TV and cross-screen inventory into its Omni operating system, enabling advanced targeting across more than 20 million US households.

The ANAGlobal CMO Growth Council is hosting its ‘Global Day of Learning’ initiative for the second year in a row.

Octagon launched No2ndPlace, a specialist agency in Australia focused on how sport can drive social change.

PMG is opening up offices in New York and Texas.

​​On the Move

Peacock named Shannon Willett chief marketing officer and Brian Henderson EVP, programming.

Luis Miguel Messianu, founder, creative chairman and CEO of Alma, has been named Global Chief Creative Officer of McDonald’s. He will work with Dave Kissel, global business lead forMcDonald’s at DDB, as well as local agency teams to oversee the brand’s creative output across 46 markets.

SimpliSafe appointed Scott Braun as chief growth officer.

Tony Waissman was named chief creative officer of Republica Havas.

The American Advertising Federation inducted eight new members into The Advertising Hall of Fame, including: photographer Annie Leibovitz; Nina DiSesa, former chairman and chief creative officer at McCann; Richard Edelman, CEO, Edelman; Judy McGrath, former chairman and CEO, MTV Networks; Wenda Harris Millard, vice chairman, MediaLink; J. Melvin Muse, founder and chairman emeritus, Muse Communications; Andrew Robertson, president and CEO, BBDO Worldwide; and Michael I. Roth, retired chairman and CEO, The Interpublic Group.

Bloomberg Media hired Angela Tribelli as global head of consumer marketing and growth.

The Washington Post named Josh Peters head of global commercial data strategy, partnerships and governance for client solutions.

Within tapped Hillary Read as its new VP of marketing.

Jason Wolske is joining David Miami as executive creative director; Caro Rebel and Artur Lipori are joining as group creative directors.

Hybrid Theory promoted Inês Martins to global head of product.

Expedia Group Media Solutions hired Rob Torres as senior vice president.

VMLY&R appointed Fábia Juliasz as CEO of Marketdata.

The World Federation of Advertisers added new marketers to its leadership team: Aude Gandon, global chief marketing digital officer at Nestle; Catherine Lautier, head of media at Danone; Cheryl Goh, group VP marketing at Grab; Asmita Dubey, chief digital and marketing officer at L’Oreal; and Rupen Desai, chief marketing officer at the Dole Sunshine Company.

Alto hired Shannon Coletti as group brand director.

Employee-owned ad agency Drake Cooper appointed Mindy Stomp as co-president and general manager.

Christofer Peterson was promoted to Atlanta-based Dagger’s first chief people officer.

Brand Buzz

TikTok launched an educational program for creative agencies.

Visible and Match Group have launched a ‘Singles Registry’ to allow single people to register for gifts ahead of wedding season.

Girl Scouts USA cookies are now available through DoorDash.

To promote its new limited-edition Spicy Chicken, Moe’s Southwest Grill has opened the Spicy Shack, a getaway for spicy food lovers in Miami’s with a “vibrant wall-to-wall spicy-themed design.

Irish Spring created what it claims is the world's first gaming shower, which allows gamers to continue to play as they shower.

E.l.f and Dunkin’ Donuts are collaborating on a makeup collection.

Cracker Jack introduced Cracker Jill™, a special-edition line to celebrate women who break barriers in sports, available next week only in professional ballparks.

Busch Light is asking beer drinkers to save trees by peeing in its beer cans.

Orangetheory extended a NIL offer to the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA women’s basketball championship game that includes co-designing a custom workout for Orangetheory members.

For Good

Google and the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance (NAAFA), released Plus Size Insights to help marketers, brands and agencies more positively and authentically represent people who identify as plus-size, large, full size, or fat.