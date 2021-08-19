Movers & Shakers: IHOP, OpenTable, Old Navy, Taco Bell and more

In the pitch room

Wrangler selected New York-based creative agency YARD NYC as its strategic creative partner.

Agency News

The Marketing Practice, an independent B2B agency, acquired Omobono, a digital experience company for B2B brands.

Former 360i CEO Jared Belsky and Sean Belnick, founder of Bizchair.com, launched digital agency Acadia, aimed at mid-market brands.

On the Move

Visible CMO Minjae Ormes is joining LinkedIn as VP of global brand and consumer marketing.

Major League Baseball hired Karin Timpone as chief marketing officer, filling a position that was vacant for five years.

Amazon named NFL Network vet Mike Muriano as executive producer of live sports for Prime Video.

Reddit hired Discord exec Jonathan Flesher as VP of business development.

David Miami promoted Brenda Fall to head of production, where she will oversee global clients including Burger King and Budweiser.

Omnicom's Credera appointed Nickoria Johnson to the new position of chief diversity officer.

FCB West named Jordan Doucette as chief creative officer, and indie agency VIA named Layne Harris as head of creative technology.

Digital experience firm Bounteous named Sheena Banton as senior vice president, customer marketing and Jillian Tate as senior vice president, media.

Republic Brands, which specializes in all-natural rolling papers and accessories, named Paul Marobella as president and chief marketing officer.

Ad tech firm Hudson MX added Dena Caravello, Catalina Bengzon, Michael Stoeckel and Jason Kopeloff to its senior client team.

Doceree, a global programmatic network for physicians, appointed Thomas Shea as chief revenue officer, North America.

Killi, a supplier of compliant consumer data, hired Susan Mandell as VP of sales.

Movement Strategy hired Wendy Kong as group director, head of data and insights; Ed Felix as senior director, head of digital content and Adriana Crawfod as senior diversity, equity and inclusion manager.

TuneIn promoted Deanna Grams to chief people officer, and PMG hired Stacey Martin as its first chief people officer.

Planet Propaganda appointed Paul Lackner as digital creative director and Baird Buckingham as senior creative technologist.

JW Player tapped David LaPalomento as chief technology officer.

Barbarian, a digital creative agency backed by Cheil, tapped Sunny Nan as director of technology.

Digital insights platform Heap tapped Ahmed Quadri as chief customer officer and Sean Andrew as chief revenue officer.

Blue Chip elevated multiple people in the C-Suite, including: Jamie Olson as its first president; Dan Eisenberg as its first chief marketing officer; Sarah Vanheirseele as the chief growth officer; Amy Ireton as chief financial officer; and Jeff Skolnik as chief operating officer.

Tank Design promoted Katie Cohen to content strategy director and Jennie Osber to senior account manager.

Brand Buzz

IHOP is testing serving wine and beer at select locations in San Diego and New Mexico. New York, Rhode Island, Maryland and Ohio will also roll out the drink menu in the coming months.

Arby’s launched a clothing line inspired by its meat-filled menu, featuring swimsuits, Hawaiian shirts, flip-flops and sunglasses.

Adidas is selling Reebok to Authentic Brands Group for up to $2.5 billion and Hyatt is acquiring luxury resort-management services, travel and hospitality group Apple Leisure Group.

State Street Corp., the firm behind Wall Street’s iconic “Fearless Girl” statue, is permanently vacating its two New York City office locations in Midtown Manhattan.

Old Navy is offering all women’s styles in all sizes with no price difference, ranging from 0-28 in stores and up to size 30 online.

CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer launched its first college ambassador program, which will pay ambassadors $2,000 plus bonus incentives, CACTI merch and more.

Taco Bell is launching a new drive-thru restaurant in Brooklyn, Minnesota called “Taco Bell Defy,’ which will include a traditional drive-thru lane and three other lanes dedicated to mobile orders or delivery service pickups.

TikTok partnered with Vimeo and Canvas to help streamline ad production and creative for small businesses.

OpenTable added a “verified” feature that will allow restaurants to tag diners as “verified” for meeting entry requirements, including demonstrating proof of vaccination or confirming a diner is of legal drinking age.

Pepsi Zero Sugar wants Coke Zero fans to post a photo of themselves on social with its own sugarless cola using the hashtag #MyCokeBreakUp. Pepsi will reimburse people the cost of a 20-ounce Pepsi Zero Sugar bottle and give away coupons for a 12-pack on social media.

Allbirds is launching a new line of athletic gear made of merino wool and yarn created from the pulp of eucalyptus trees.

For good

For back to school season, DoorDash is giving away 5,000 free, custom backpacks filled with Albertsons exclusive O Organics snacks like animal cookies, popcorn, apple juice and fruit punch, the Honest Company hand sanitizer, a Kind bar, face mask, eraser, ruler, pencil case, highlighter, pens and pencils.

Native launched its “One and Done” campaign, which challenged fans to perform a “Native Funk” dance on TikTok and Instagram Reels. For every dance, Native will donate $10 (up to $10,000) and personal care products to two youth homeless shelters in San Francisco and New York.