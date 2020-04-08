Movers & Shakers: HUSH, Allison+Partners and more

Wins & Losses

Communo, the platform that matches highly-vetted talent with advertising agencies and brands looking to staff projects or positions, is offering free membership for all freelancers, who may be affected by the COVID slowdown, as well as incentives for member agencies – one month of credited membership dues for every freelancer hired.

Food and beverage marketing agency quench, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pavone Marketing Group, has been named the retail agency of record for Knouse Foods’ Musselman’s and Lucky Leaf brands.

Up & Out

Samira Ansari has joined FCB NY as ECD, where she will lead several assignments including the agency’s Mike’s Hard global assignment, and the agency’s AB InBev Beyond Beer portfolio.

Allison+Partners has promoted Lisa Rosenberg to president, consumer brands. In this newly created position, Lisa will focus on unifying the practice, nurturing and adding depth to agency talent and driving business growth across regions.

Experiential design firm HUSH is announcing that Joshue Ott from NYTimes experiential agency Fake Love has just become its new director of technology.

Blue State has hired Camonghne Felix as VP of strategic communications in its Washington office. Felix comes to Blue State from the Elizabeth Warren campaign, where she was the national director of surrogates communications, black media, and strategic communications.

Consumer engagement agency Match Marketing Group has appointed Anne Dean as SVP/GM marketing solutions for its Toronto office.

Data-driven national video network GSTV has announced the appointment of Winston Benedict as chief technology officer.