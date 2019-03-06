Movers & Shakers: Huge, Mindshare, Fallon and more

Wins & Losses

Jack Morton becomes MillerCoors new agency of record.

Argonaut launches a new design group and wins client RightRice.

Up & Out

Huge announces some serious bolstering among its creative team. The Brooklyn-based agency hires: David Clarke from AKQA as executive creative director; Claudio Guglieri from Microsoft as group creative director; Inessah Selditz from Rockwell Group as group experiential director and; Meg Douglass from Grey as creative director. Additionally, Huge veteran, Hugh Connelly is promoted to executive creative director and relocated from the agency’s Atlanta office to Singapore to support the booming growth of this APAC-serving office.

Rocky Novak is elevated to CEO of Fallon and Mike Buchner will take on a chairman position.

New York City-based creative agency Dinner Party promotes Christina Hsu to VP, strategy and planning.

Social Native appoints Hemi Zucker as its first independent board member.

VMLY&R promotes Allison Pierce to executive creative director.

Mark Potts, previously executive director, business planning and insights at Mindshare, where he built out the agency’s consumer insights, data science, and business strategy teams, takes the role of chief strategy officer at BAMM.