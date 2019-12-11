Movers & Shakers: Huge, Dailymotion, Cramer-Krasselt and more

Wins & Losses

Woody Creek has chosen StrawberryFrog to ignite a brand movement for the fast-growing Colorado-based distillery.

John Shea has been named Global President of Marketing and Events for Octagon Worldwide, and will now oversee all U.S. and international marketing efforts and specialty groups for the agency, managing all accounts and more than 1,000 employees across 50 offices in 22 countries.

Following four years of exponential growth, You & Mr Jones has raised an additional $200 million to help leading global brands harness the power of technology to accelerate their growth and profitability. This Series B round has the company valued at a $1.3 billion post-money valuation.

Up & Out

Huge has announced that Fura Johannesdottir has been appointed to the role of chief design officer. In this role, she will be responsible for the agency’s design leadership across 13 international offices. Johannesdottir joins from Publicis Sapient where she spent two years as Chief Design Officer of the Experience practice across EMEA, Middle East and Asia.

Dailymotion has announced the strategic appointment of Adam Irlando as the senior vice president of global demand.

Cashmere Agency appoints Advertising Veteran Chuka Schneider as group account director.

MullenLowe U.S. is bringing Frannie Rhodes on as its first U.S. executive director of creative talent.

Cramer-Krasselt is announcing that creative leader G. Andrew Meyer has joined the agency as its new executive creative director.

Ted Ismert has been appointed President of Wunderman Thompson Mobile.

Erich & Kallman has added to its leadership team by naming Jill Garrison as its first Chief Operating Officer.

TapClicks today announced that they have hired a new senior vice president of global sales, Michael Rosner.

Creative innovation agency, Firstborn, has brought on executive-level creative hires, Gradwell Sears and Matt St. Gelais as executive creative director and executive design director respectively.