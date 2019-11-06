Movers & Shakers: Hill Holiday, Mering, Barkley and more

Wins & Losses

Digital agency, Jellyfish, has received a significant investment from French group Fimalac, which will put the value of the new combined entity at nearly $647 million and raise Jellyfish’s headcount from 780 to almost 1,100.

Justin’s, makers of nut butters, and organic nut butter cups and snacks, has named independent agency Barkley as its agency of record after a formal review.

Up & out

Hill Holliday has made another key hire in tapping Katerina Sudit to lead its media practice.

RAPP has brought on a new managing director for the New York office, Shari Reichenberg.

Female-owned creative agency Zambezi has announced four new hires within its Media and Analytics department: Media Director Katrina Moore-Weiss, Senior Media Planner Kailey Campos, and Assistant Media Planners Anika Kokatay and Kaitlyn Cheung.

Originate, the concept-to-launch innovation firm, announces that Mirco Pasqualini has joined the company as global head of design.

Mering has announced the addition of four members to its creative team. Anthony Brooks has been appointed associate creative director/writer, Amber Witzke as senior art director, and Sarah Turner and Brian McIntyre have joined as senior writers.

Johannes Leonardo Promotes former executive producer Maria Perez to head of production and agency operations.

The design and experience agency Jam3 has made some recent key promotions and hires to their team including Jordan Cuddy’s promotion from executive producer to partner and managing director.

Young & Laramore has announced one new addition to its growing team. Henrik Persson has joined as digital strategist, while Zac Neulieb was promoted to associate creative director.

Circus Maximus has hired Alaina Andreozzi as senior account director.

Sterling Brands announced the appointment of Susan Cantor as the company's new CEO.

We’re Magnetic announced three new leadership hires across its business and creative departments: Managing Director Tim Hutchins, Group Creative Director Emil Filip Czarnowski, and Group Business Director Courtney Balzer.