Movers and Shakers: Hershey, Dentsu, Havas Health and You and more

Wins & Losses

Vidmob has been named Havas Health and You’s newest official partner. Using a customized version of the company's Agile Creative Studio solution, the output will be creative insights that are immediately actionable. While VidMob already partners with most major digital advertising platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Google, Pinterest, Twitter and LinkedIn, this announcement marks VidMob's first large-scale agency partnership.



Motive, a fast-growing creative collective will be taking on the business formerly known as Pitch, another Project Worldwide agency, effective immediately.

Fallon and Epsilon has won a competitive pitch to be named lead AOR for KeyBank.

Sackville & Co. has been acquired by female-run vertically integrated cannabis corporation 48North.

Luxury denim and apparel brand FRAME has named full-service marketing and public relations agency JonesWorks as their AOR.

Uproar PR has announced that it serves as the agency of record for WHILL, creators of the cutting-edge Intelligent Personal Electric Vehicles.

Up & out



Nomadic has appointed Rob Buchner, former Fallon CMO and Campbell Mithun CEO, as CEO.

Jacki Kelley, President and Chief Client Officer U.S. of Dentsu Aegis Network, has been named Vice Chair of the Ad Council's Board. The board of directors has appointed 21 new members, including Naveen Agarwal, CMO, Prudential Financial, Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA, and Lynne Bartron, VP Global Brand, Symantec

The Many has announced the realignment and expansion of its strategy team with the promotion of Melissa Cabral to Group Strategy Director to lead the growth of the department. The announcement also includes the promotion of Kristin Busk to director of social innovation and the addition of Andrew Cunningham as social strategy director.

David Coomer, former Chief Creative Officer at Cornett has left the firm to launch Coomer, a new strategic creative consultancy.

AdMarketplace, the consumer search technology company, has named Jeff Ratner as Senior Vice President of Agency Partnerships.

Josh Mandel has joined The Mill’s studio in Los Angeles as Managing Director/President.

WPP’s Geometry is proud to announce the promotion of industry game-changer Tyler Murray to North American CEO as part of an overall plan to strengthen its end-to-end commerce offering.

The Hershey Company announced that its Board of Directors has elected Michele Buck as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Joel Spence joins Edit as Chief Growth Officer.