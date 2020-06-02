Movers & Shakers: Hennessy, McCann, Truly and more

by Campaign US Staff Added 13 hours ago

This week's account of wins, losses, launches, lay-offs and hires.

Wins, Losses & Other Brand/Agency News

Hennessy, in partnership with Droga5, launched an effort called Unfinished Business, which aims to help small businesses power through financial struggles related to COVID-19. The program offers grants to small business entrepreneurs of color, with the ultimate goal of replenishing the funds in order to keep providing aid as needed. 

In line with its GLAAD partnership, Truly Hard Seltzer has created a content series highlighting 16 stories around its LGBTQIA+ family and celebrating  successes in the community. The "Truly Proud" series encourages consumers to take action and push for equal rights in the workplace and beyond. 

Independent shop Barkley has recently been named lead brand agency for Copper Mountain Resort, following a formal review. The agency will provide brand positioning and creative strategy that speaks to the resort’s brand identity. 

Up & Out

Bill Kolb has been named COO of McCann Worldgroup after previously sering as global president, diversified agencies, and chairman and CEO of Commonwealth//McCann.

Allied Sports has appointed industry veteran Greg Luckman as CEO and co-managing director in partnership with existing Managing Director Sean Barror, who launched the rising sports marketing agency in 2019.

OpenAP, the advanced advertising company that’s looking to bring simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television, has two new additions to its group of publishers working together to innovate the TV industry: AMC Networks and The Weather Channel. Others already in the collection include Fox, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS and Univision.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS