Movers & Shakers: Hennessy, McCann, Truly and more

Wins, Losses & Other Brand/Agency News

Hennessy, in partnership with Droga5, launched an effort called Unfinished Business, which aims to help small businesses power through financial struggles related to COVID-19. The program offers grants to small business entrepreneurs of color, with the ultimate goal of replenishing the funds in order to keep providing aid as needed.

In line with its GLAAD partnership, Truly Hard Seltzer has created a content series highlighting 16 stories around its LGBTQIA+ family and celebrating successes in the community. The "Truly Proud" series encourages consumers to take action and push for equal rights in the workplace and beyond.

Independent shop Barkley has recently been named lead brand agency for Copper Mountain Resort, following a formal review. The agency will provide brand positioning and creative strategy that speaks to the resort’s brand identity.

Up & Out

Bill Kolb has been named COO of McCann Worldgroup after previously sering as global president, diversified agencies, and chairman and CEO of Commonwealth//McCann.

Allied Sports has appointed industry veteran Greg Luckman as CEO and co-managing director in partnership with existing Managing Director Sean Barror, who launched the rising sports marketing agency in 2019.

OpenAP, the advanced advertising company that’s looking to bring simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television, has two new additions to its group of publishers working together to innovate the TV industry: AMC Networks and The Weather Channel. Others already in the collection include Fox, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS and Univision.