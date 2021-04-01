Movers & Shakers: Google, Peeps, Lay’s, Nerf, and more

In the pitch room

Con Edison appointed Code and Theory as its creative agency of record and Jollibee named David & Goliath its agency of record.

Havas Media won Keurig Dr. Pepper’s U.S. and Canadian media accounts.

TimeZoneOne and Schafer Condon Carter were selected as agency of record for New Zealand’s Broken Shed Vodka.

Canvas was awarded McDonald’s national hispanic media strategy business in a partnership with Lopez Negrete Communications.

Agency news

S4 Capital’s MediaMonks merged with design and experience agency Jam3.

VICE Media Group acquired Chris Garbutt and Colin Mitchell's creative consultancy PLTFRMR. Garbutt will serve as chief creative officer and Mitchell will be VMG’s chief innovation officer. Both will be co-presidents at VMG’s creative agency Virtue.

Forsman & Bodenfors is boycotting work for fossil fuel companies.

Havas Media Group teamed up with Spaceback to integrate social advertising and programmatic.

Location ad tech company Blis launched a new product suite to target their customers at scale post-cookies.

Cramer-Krasselt (C-K) launched an e-commerce practice.

Omnicom Media Group will use BERA automated metrics and predictive analytics in its Omni marketing operating system.

On the move

CMO moves: Tommy Hilfiger named Hollister marketing vet Alegra O’Hare CMO, Elizabeth Solomon joined Overstock as CMO, Omaze tapped Postmates vet Eric Edge as its first-ever CMO, and Indeed appointed Jessica Jensen as CMO.

IRI appointed former Google exec Kirk Perry as president and CEO.

Facebook’s chief revenue officer David Fischer is leaving the social media company after 11 years.

Starcom U.S. CEO Kathy Ring and global chief strategy officer Kathy Kline stepped down. Spark Foundry CEO Chris Boothe will lead both Spark Foundry and Starcom as CEO.

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) promoted Sara Porritt to U.S. chief diversity and inclusion officer.

GroupM promoted Andrew Ruegger to global president of commerce, and Wavemaker tapped Vinny Rinaldi as executive director, head of investment and activation. Also, MediaCom appointed Jason Lim as its first-ever chief planning officer.

Havas New York named Marcelo Ramirez and Bharat Kumar as executive creative directors and tapped producer Melissa Tifrere as head of integrated production.

H Code hired former Vice Media HR exec Gabby Gonzalez Leung as head of HR.

The Gate New York tapped Nancy Aresu as president as Beau Fraser retires.

Aaron Howe was promoted to ECD at Wunderman Thompson Los Angeles.

Adam Chasnow joined Fortnight Collective as partner and CCO.

FCB NY named Mekanism ECD Laura Wilmer, who led the Frida Mom Golden Globes campaign, as ECD.

Tattoo Projects named Chad Brophy as president; Kayla Zarecky as executive director, William Boyer as executive director, video content, Lesley Brown as executive director, client services; Katie Crane as executive director, digital; Elizabeth Blasi as senior account executive; Mary-Margaret Banner as business development account executive; Anna Rissanen as art director; and Becky Radford as project manager, producer.

GUT Miami tapped FCB Chicago vets Dean Paradise and Bruno Mazzotti as creative directors.

A Million Ads appointed Paul Kelly as chief revenue officer.

Brand Buzz

Nerf is looking for a chief TikTok officer to create 10 to 12 videos per month over three months, with compensation of $10,000 per month.

Pepsi and Peeps released marshmallow-flavored soda that fans win through an online sweepstakes.

Lay’s Kettle Cooked Extra introduced two new flavors: Honey Habanero and Extreme Cheddar. Marshawn Lynch, a frequent spokesman for Frito-Lays snacks, fronts the new campaign.

Oreo Cookies & Creme Eggs are back in Target stores in the U.S. for a limited time for Easter. Arby’s debuted crinkle fries as a permanent menu item. And Caulipower launched a frozen cauliflower pasta in two varieties: Linguine and Pappardelle. Yum!

Versuz, the livestreaming battle series, will be available on Peloton. The at-home fitness company will now include playlists featuring music of two artists who battled on Versuz.

Tripadvisor and Lysol are partnering to share science-backed advice for hospitality businesses as they prepare for a post-pandemic travel surge. The companies will also distribute specially designed Lysol disinfection and sanitization kits.

Chipotle is giving away $100,000 in free burritos and $100,000 in bitcoin for National Burrito Day.

Trojan launched a new ad campaign called "Stimulate Your Package” as a pun on pandemic relief checks.The campaign offers a free variety box of Trojan condoms issued from the company’s “Pleasury Department.”

Pizza Hut is opening drive-thru windows at 1,500 locations.

Facebook launched COVID-19 vaccine profile frames in collaboration with the HHS and CDC for users to share their support.

Tinder is offering its Passport feature for free in April, allowing users to swipe around the world.

April Fools!

Sour Patch Kids is asking people to share “fun but safe” prank videos on TikTok for a chance to win free candy and cash prizes.

UNO Pizzeria & Grill said it was removing deep dish pizza permanently from its menu. The restaurant chain made up for the joke by offering customers buy one, get one deep dish pizza takeout from April 3 to April 5, in honor of National Deep Dish Pizza Day.

Outback jokingly released its Lipsteak collection in collaboration with Deutsch NY. Colors include The Rarest of Them All, Prefer Not to Share My Medium Rare and Kiss and Medium Well. The collection was shared across the restaurant chain’s social media channels.

Banza and Magic Spoon “launched” two new products: a Mac & Cheese-flavored cereal by Magic Spoon and a fruity cereal-flavored mac & cheese by Banza.

Meanwhile, Google canceled its iconic April Fool’s Day prank for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

For good

Degree Deodorant and the NCAA teamed up on a $100,000 basketball court and library refurbishment at The Boys & Girls Club-Legore.

Forbes launched Next 1000, a virtual summit celebrating 1,000 entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds.

SeeHer and The Oprah Winfrey Network developed a new guide to help brands ensure accurate portrayals of Black women in their campaigns.

Facebook’s Rise, a free program to support agency professionals laid off or furloughed because of the pandemic, expanded to Singapore, Italy, the U.S. and Canada.

Hennessy is investing $1 million to fund Black entrepreneurs through its comprehensive growth accelerator, “Never Stop Never Settle Society.”

Deutsch LA is offering double referral bonuses if workers refer Black candidates in a bid to further diversify the ad industry.