Movers & Shakers: Golin, Wunderman Thompson, Grey and more

Wins & Losses

Chemistry, a 120-person firm, has acquired a significant stake in Pinta, a full-service agency focused on cross-cultural marketing.

MZ Wallace appoints Croud to drive international growth

Up & Out

Lemonade, an insurance company powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, announces the formation of an internal creative agency and has started hiring for senior roles, beginning with the appointment of Nuno Ferreira as Head of Creative Marketing.

Interpublic Group agency Golin appoints Paul Parton as Group Chief Strategy Officer. In this newly created role, Parton will oversee strategic operations for Golin, The Brooklyn Brothers and Virgo brands. He is based in New York and reports to Matt Neale, co-CEO of Golin.

Rachna Bhasin joins Shutterstock's Board of Directors.

Andrés Ordóñez Joins FCB as Chicago Chief Creative Officer.

Mirum hires Christine Cotter to lead social practice.

Human Design Hires David Smail as Creative Director.

WPP agency Wunderman Thompson announced today additional appointments of its North America Leadership Team: Seasoned executive Melissa Dorko is Chief Growth Officer, North America; Liz Valentine, the high-profile CEO of Swift, joins as CEO of Wunderman Thompson West and; Carrie Philpott, formerly of Huge Atlanta, is appointed President of Wunderman Thompson Atlanta.

Director Ante Kovac signs with Lord Danger.

Ridley Scott Creative Group’s RSA Films and Black Dog Films sign multi-faceted director Christian Lamb for commercials and music videos in the U.S.

Diego Medvedocky, CCO of Grey Latin America, is named President of the region.

Paige Maguire joins R/GA Austin as Experience Design Creative Director.

ARGONAUT welcomes New Head of Production, Jon Drawbaugh, to management team.