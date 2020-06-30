Movers & Shakers: Girl Up, Clorox, Gale and more

Wins, Losses & Other Brand/Agency News

Girl Up, the gender equality initiative of the United Nations Foundation, is taking its Leadership Summit online, with a number of amazing virtual speakers lined up, including former First Lady Michelle Obama. The summit, presented by P&G, will take place July 13 - 15 and is themed "We Need to Talk," focusing on gender equality, access to education and creating solutions for gender-based violence.

YARD NYC is on a hot streak. The indie shop has been named AOR for four global Clorox brands and won a project with UBS Wealth Management to help attract younger investors. It also just hired its first CMO, Kelly Stevens, who previously led new business at agencies like The&Partnership, FIG and TBWA Chiat/Day LA.

Mekanism and Lamar Advertising have teamed up on a pro bono out-of-home campaign to support small businesses in Seattle as the city enters phase 2 of its reopening plan. The campaign artwork, which is featured on $10,000 worth of free advertising space donated by Lamar Billboards, uses bright colors and fun vibes to showcase local businesses that are up and running. Mekanism is hoping to find additional media companies to donate their services and space with this campaign.

Creatively, a job platform for creatives launched in May by alice+olivia’s Stacey Bendet, announced a new initiative this week called the "Creatively Class of 2020." This new list spotlights rising creative talent from universities across the country and aims to help recent college graduates network and find jobs in today’s challenging economy. Creatively worked with nine art, design and fashion schools, including Pratt, Parsons, FIT, Yale Architecture, NYU, University of Cincinnati, The City College of New York, Academy of Art University and Bronx Community College, on the effort.

US video game developer Bungie has hired Wavemaker to handle its media planning and buying in Europe, APAC and North America, including the U.S.

Up & Out

Geoff Edwards, co-founder of the racial injustice creative non-profit Saturday Morning, has joined Gale as an executive creative director in charge of growing the agency's brand work from the West Coast.

Mosaic North America has added John Manley to the agency’s senior leadership team as the head of strategy and innovation for North America. He will manage the strategy, planning and innovation function while playing a key role in agency leadership and operations.

Global cybersecurity company CHEQ has appointed Sisense executive Eyal Tocker as general manager of APAC and EMEA. At Sisense, Tocker served as VP of EMEA and APAC, where he built the company into a category leader in the field of business intelligence and data analytics.

Web monetization company Freestar has hired Premesh Purayil as its first chief technology officer. Premesh joins Freestar after 10 years at Ranker and is charged with leading the company's technology and product innovation.

LA-based Acento has added advertising veteran and digital innovator Vicent Llopis to its cross-cultural team. In his role as VP, executive creative director, Llopis brings a proven record of fostering innovative thinking, particularly in the digital space with some of the top agencies in the business.