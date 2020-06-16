Movers & Shakers: Gap, The Many, Cindy Gallop and more

Wins, Losses & Other Brand/Agency News

Gap Inc. has selected DEG, an Isobar Company, as its global email agency of record, following an internal review. DEG has worked and grown the partnership with the global clothing and accessories retailer since 2017. Now, the agency will lead campaign management and strategy for five of the company’s brands - Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Hill City - across all of the company’s markets.

Budget Blinds, North America's largest custom window covering franchise, has appointed LA-based independent agency The Many as its AOR. The brand will work with The Many to strengthen and amplify its position as the leading local source for homeowners of all budgets.

Discover and native advertising platform Outbrain has selected CHEQ for to handle its global ad-fraud protection. Cybersecurity company CHEQ will provide Outbrain’s clients with next-gen protection from non-human, invalid and fraudulent traffic.

Zapwater Communications has retained High Road Craft Brands as its public relations agency of record. The agency will lead media relations, influencer marketing, strategic partnerships, events and social media efforts on behalf of all four brands under the High Road Craft name: High Road Craft Ice Cream, Ciao Bella, Wallops! and Helados La Neta.

Health and wellness marketing agency Fingerpaint has launched Photo 51, a new consultancy practice focused solely on gene and cell therapies. Photo 51 is named after the X-ray diffraction image that led to the discovery of the double helix structure of DNA.

Up & Out

Well-known creative veteran Teresa Herd has teamed up with San Francisco agency HUb to launch and lead a new practice called HUb Inside/Out, focused on helping brands build their own in-house creative agencies and making existing creative teams run smoother and more efficiently. Herd, previously the VP global creative director at Intel, led the Agency Inside team, who handled everything from production to content creation across the Intel Global Production Lab.

Last week, Cindy Gallop spoke with Brad Grossman as part of his Zeitguide Culture Class in a session called "How to End Racism, Sexism and Ageism in the Corporate World." During the chat, Cindy called out Piers Fawkes from PSFK who didn’t think she was qualified to speak about racism since she isn’t black. She also discussed the pipeline problem in our industry, explaining how and why all companies need to hire black talent across all levels because "Diversity raises the fucking bar!"

McKinney has named Cat (Wilson) Eagan as director of strategy, Durham, a newly created position. Eagan, who joins from 72andSunny, will report to Chief Strategy Officer Walt Barron. At 72andSunny, Eagan was a group strategy director focused on new business and brands including Tillamook, Match.com, Starbucks and Google Translate, as well as the upcoming 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.