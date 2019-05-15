Movers & Shakers: Forsman & Bodenfors NY, R/GA, hims and more

Wins & Losses

The Walt Disney Company launches global media review.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House names Uproar PR its agency of record to promote the restaurant brand to a national audience as it opens new locations across the country.

Phillips 66 Names 9thWonder agency of record for business-to-business marketing.

Staffing app Jitjatjo chooses B-Reel as agency of record to help shake up the hospitality employment industry.

Momentum Worldwide moves to FiDi, NYC.

N/A Collective opens new office in Austin and rebrands to Emphasize Hybridity.

Up & Out

DTC healthcare brand hims hires Melissa Waters as first chief marketing officer.

Aileen Calderon is appointed group creative director at Possible New York.

Marcus Thomas promotes Scott Chapin to COO.

Kim Jose and Amber Wimmer are elevated to co-lead the Integrated Production discipline at Forsman & Bodenfors New York.

Venables Bell & Partners expands creative department with the hiring of ACDs Grant Piper and Matthew Bottkol, senior art director Sally Hastings, senior copywriter Scot van den Driesen and copywriter Collin Smith.

Heard City welcomes Seth Phillips as mixer and sound designer.

Chimney adds Kristen Martini as chief client officer.

Eight-year CPB veteran Dan Corken is promoted to head of production.

Join the Dots expands with three new hires: Emma Kirk, associate director, Natasha Trever, research manager and Claire Powell, social insights manager.

Chris Brown joins R/GA New York as group managing director.

Dentsu Aegis Network promotes Michael Law to the role of president of Amplifi. It has also named Andy Donchin chairman at Amplifi, and Lucas Cridland, chief operating officer, DAN Media, U.S.

Justina Omokhua joins Endeavor in the newly created position of senior vice president, brand marketing.

Davianne Harris, a branding and cultural insights expert determined to drive brand relevance through purpose, joins Oberland as VP, head of strategy.

Triad promotes of Garrett Albanese to senior vice president of marketing.