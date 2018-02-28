Movers & Shakers: Ford, Droga5, CP+B and more

Wins & losses:

Untitled Worldwide is the new agency of record for Tommy Bahama.

Wolfgang is the new agency of record for Panda Express.

Partners+Napier is advertising agency of record for Schuman Cheese after a competitive review.

Nonprofit agency Russ Reid & Grizzard is renaming itself One & All.

LA-based Something Massive is opening a new office in Oakland. It also hired Victoria Fiore as vice president of strategy.

Engagement agency Drumroll has been named voice agency of record for Thunderbird Real Food Bars.

Up & out:

In the first layoffs at the agency, Droga5 New York let go around 40 people, about 5 percent of its staff.

Crispin Porter+Bogusky laid off 3 percent of the staff in Boulder and Los Angeles.

Ford fired Raj Nair, its head of North American operations, for "inappropriate conduct."

WPP merged its comms firms Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe to form Burson Cohn & Wolfe, which will be the "second or third largest" PR firm in the world, according to CEO Donna Imperato. An internal leak pushed WPP to announce the merger a month earlier than planned.

Matthew Anderson joins BBH New York as chief growth officer. Previously, Anderson was CMO of Marina Maher Communications.

J. Walter Thompson restructured its leadership team. Ben James was promoted to chief creative officer at JWT New York. Brent Choi, who previously oversaw creative in NY and Toronto, moves up to president of JWT Canada and chief creative officer, global brands. Simon Pearce is now chief executive officer for North America. Stefano Zunino becomes the first chief transformation officer for JWT Worldwide. Susan Kim-Kirkland has been promoted to chief marketing officer at JWT Worldwide. And after two years as CEO of JWT New York, Lynn Power is leaving the agency to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity.

KBS hired Amber Wimmer from Google Creative Labs as director of interactive production.

Santa Monica-based multicultural agency Orci hired Javier Güemes as its creative director and Lois Mosgrove as group account director.

Barkley brought on social media strategist Aniesia Williams as its new content director. She’ll oversee content strategy for the Wingstop social media community.

MRM//McCann promoted Subu Desaraju to executive vice president, director of performance analytics for North America. Maria DePanfilis was promoted to senior vice president, director of performance analytics for the New York and Princeton offices.

Tool of North America signed Christian Bevilacqua as a new director.

New York agency Walrus hired Jillian Dresser as a creative director and Kemi Adweumi as an account director. Evan Vosburgh has been promoted to associate creative director.

Norfolk, Virginia agency Grow hired David Walton Smith as its first head of film. Smith comes from CNN’s branded content division, Courageous Studio.