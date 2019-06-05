Movers & Shakers: FIG, GroupM, Engine and more

Wins & Losses

Paradise is Kahwa Coffee Roasting Company’s new agency of record.

Genuine, Jack Morton’s full service digital agency, announces new MD Jen Poirier and a key AOR win from Hood, a dairy brand in New England.

FIG wins global agency of record for Ketel One Vodka.

Up & Out

Marcus Thomas names Joanne Kim first chief diversity officer.

Varick taps media industry veteran Jay Wolff as chief revenue officer.

Joe DeMiero joins Publicis Hawkeye in Dallas as president from Team One.

Cut+Run promotes Ellese Shell and Marcia Wigley to EP and HOP.

B-Reel takes on celebrated digital artist and technologist James Paterson as creative director of LA studio.

Engine names Lindsey Allison head of strategy.

GroupM announces a series of leadership changes. Matt Sweeney, most recently Xaxis’ NA CEO is named chief investment officer at GroupM U.S. Lyle Schwartz, most recently president of investment, is chief integration officer. Beth LeTendre, most recently CEO of Catalyst, is named CEO of GroupM Performance U.S., where she’ll lead Xaxis and other performance marketing functions. Jill Kelly, most recently Global CMO of Digitas, joins GroupM as U.S. CMO.

SpotX hires first chief scientist Dr. Neal Richter.

Bindery appoints Jason Goldman as producer.