Movers & Shakers: Ferrari, Netflix, Unilever, Chipotle and more

In the pitch room

American Family Insurance and auto insurance provider The General selected Publicis Groupe to handle U.S. media strategy, planning and buying.

Fitzco is the agency of record for creative and strategy for French’s and Cholula hot sauce.

Texas Children’s Hospital, the largest children and women’s hospital in the U.S., selected Kelly Scott Madison as its media AOR.

Muji named Syndicate Sub Rosa as its North American agency of record, overseeing market research, brand positioning, omnichannel marketing strategy and creative campaigns.

Agency news

Crispin Porter + Bogusky lost key clients Hotels.com and Fruit of the Loom.

Omnicom Media Group sold Icon International to the specialty media company’s management team.

Publicis Health launched HealthStyles, a data-driven solution for audience identification, segmentation and activation.

GUT opened an office in Mexico City, Mexico, the creative agency’s first in Central America and fifth in its network.

IWCO received an investment of approximately $50 million, the largest in the company's history.

Allen & Gerritsen acquired Boston-based CX agency Carter Edwards & Co.

MDC Partners announced its partnership with Australia-based media agency This is Flow, as part of the agency’s global affiliates program.

On the Move

Grayscale Investments, a cryptocurrency investment fund manager, named Deborah Bussière as its first chief marketing officer.

Alpha Foods selected former lululemon VP of global brand management Kierstin De West as the plant-based proteins company’s first CMO.

Celebrity Cruises appointed Michael Scheiner as SVP, chief marketing officer.

Razorfish Health tapped Jack Lynch for the newly created role of SVP, data innovation.

Mary Stutts joined Real Chemistry to lead its diversity, equity and inclusion strategy; and 22SQ hired Akash Sen as its new executive director of talent, focusing on DEI, talent performance and strategy and succession planning.

YouTube brand safety platform Channel Factory appointed three female leaders: Emily Deere as VP of product operations; Chelsea Jacobson as VP of sales (Midwest) and Jessica Littlemore as marketing director in EMEA.

MullenLowe Los Angeles tapped Carlos Alija and Laura Sampedro as executive creative directors, and LRXD promoted Ashley Rutstein and Kelsey Steffes to creative directors.

Mar tech company Access Intelligence hired TikTok’s managing director of global business marketing, Katie Puris, as non-executive director.

Leo Burnett hired Kristian May Stewart as EVP, strategy & cultural research, and promoted Alissa Coronna to EVP, head of data intelligence. And TBWA\Worldwide appointed Alyson Stevens as global head of connected intelligence and Michael Horn as global head of data product.

Associate creative director Jig-zed dPa’wo, copywriter Erin Macdonald and creative director Phil Jungmann joined the Distillery Project’s Chicago office.

Laura Simpson was promoted to president of McCann Worldgroup Truth Central,which she founded, and global chief intelligence officer. And Horizon Media appointed Steve Grant as SVP of the agency’s newly formed Human Intelligence team.

Audio agency Ad Results Media tapped Tony Carnevale as creative director, Jemina MacHarry as director of business development, and DeShá Runnels, Gretchen Smith and Patty Mertes as VPs of Media.

Zack McQuiston joined Milwaukee creative agency Hanson Dodge as account director.

UTA Marketing tapped former Forsman & Bodenfors CEO Mike Densmore as head of growth and innovation.

imre hired Porter Novelli vet Atul Sharma as SVP of intelligence.

Tinuiti named Crystal Duncan SVP of influencer marketing.

BBDO NY promoted Alex Gianni to EVP, director of content production. And Oak Leaf Productions appointed JOAN vet Daniel Marin as head of production

Doner named Maria Cabo as SVP, strategist and Sky Downing as VP, strategy,and

m/SIX named Nadalie Dias as chief strategy officer, North America..

Quirk Creative tapped Kim Svarney as managing director.

Public Label appointed Erica Calhoun as SVP, head of experiential for North America.

FIG named Asan Aslam as its first ECD, Samantha Deevy as executive director of communications strategy, Kate Berkheimer as executive director of media, Hana SatoThomas as executive director of talent, Lindsey McNabb Hover as executive director of growth, Andrew Arno as group account director, and Paul Savaiano and Sean Staley as group strategy directors.

True Car’s Thuy Adomitis joined Constellation Agency as VP of sales.

The Many hired 19 new creatives: creative directors Pam Fujimoto, Adam Flanagan and Curtis Petraglia, Cameron Twombly (senior art director), Scott Menzie (senior copywriter), Jacque Vavroch (associate creative director), Lisandro Ancewicz (associate creative director), Savannah Bradford (senior art director), Mason Douglass (senior copywriter), Harper Biewen (art director), Bryce Pangman (copywriter), Michelle John (art director), Rik Patenaude (art director), Jameson Miller (copywriter), Will Luck (junior copywriter), Scott Ellman (copywriter), Chris Mendez (associate creative director), Paz Molina (associate creative director) and Miles Evans (senior copywriter).

Brand Buzz

Netflix is launching an e-commerce site to sell merchandise inspired by its hit shows like Lupin and The Witcher.

Unilever acquired skin care brand Paula's Choice for an estimated $2 billion.

Ferrari launched its first-ever fashion collection.

Jason Derulo partnered with Jack in the Box to launch the Milli Virtual Restaurant, featuring items like the Oreo Cheesecake Milli Shake. The menu will be offered exclusively on Uber Eats through June 28.

Chipotle created new digital menu items exclusively on the Chipotle app inspired by American athletes including Julie Ertz, Nneka Ogwumike, Kate Courtney and more.

The Federalist is giving three fans the chance to receive $10,000 as official ambassadors, or “secretaries,” including Secretary of the Outdoors, Secretary of Athletics and Secretary of the Grill.

Coors Light launched the “Hold My Coors” collection, featuring products to hold your beer including a Beer Holder Hoodie, Beer Holder for the Shower and House Plant Beer Holder.

McDonald’s and K-pop group BTS debuted two new merch collections, including the “Saucy Collection,” featuring characters hand-drawn by BTS, and the “Butter” collection, inspired by the band’s hit song.

Pride

PepsiCo’s bubly sparkling water is donating $15,000 to Henrietta Hudson in the West Village, one of the last remaining lesbian bars in the U.S.

Digital agency CANVAS United redesigned Heritage of Pride (NYC Pride)’s website.

Orbitz can now allow users to find hotel partners who have signed an Inclusivity Pledge against discrimination on the basis of gender and sexual idenity. So far, more than 35,000 independent, boutique and name-brand hotels have signed on.

For good

Quaker Chewy is asking fans to help singer Andy Grammer write the lyrics to the brand’s Camp Track. The Quaker Chewy Play Fund will donate $1 for each lyrical submission to the American Camp Association’s Send a Child to Camp Fund to provide summer camp experiences to kids in need.

The Webbys launched the Anthem Awards to honor the best purpose and mission-driven work from for and not-for-profit organizations around the world.