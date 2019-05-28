Movers & Shakers: FCB, R/GA, 4A's and more

Wins & Losses

Evoke acquires specialty health communications agency KYNE. KYNE and Evoke PR & Influence, Evoke’s existing communications business, will join forces to create a new, integrated global agency named Evoke KYNE, becoming one of the world’s largest health communications agencies.

Up & Out

FCB names Tyler Turnbull group CEO, overseeing FCB’s Canada and New York offices.

Juan Suarez becomes SVP, member engagement & development, at 4A’s.



R/GA announces changes to its Chicago client services department to include Nancy Horrow being promoted to managing director, client services, and the hire of DeNeatra Love as account director.

Big Vision, a brand solutions company in Orlando, welcomes its first creative director, Kirk Rhodes.

Imagination appoints Stephen Van Elst to role of global innovation director for its relationship with Ford Motor Company and creative director in Imagination’s Immersive Studio.

Jukin Media hires Liz Ryan as its new head of sales.

George P. Johnson, an event and experience marketing agency, hires Sherri Ferren as senior vice president of client success and co-lead of the LA office.

Abu Ngauja joins The Martin Agency’s year-old Talent & Culture department.