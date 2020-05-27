Movers & Shakers: FCB Health Network, R/GA, Ogilvy and more

Wins, Losses & Other Brand/Agency News

UM is named global AOR for Energizer and has also won media duties for E. & J. Gallo Winery.

Up & Out

FCB Health Network takes on Sebastian Mallarino for Neon as Group Creative Director.

Andre Le Masurier, Chief Creative Officer R/GA EMEA, is heading back to Los Angeles to be closer to friends and family, where he’ll be overseeing key accounts and driving continued growth for R/GA on the West Coast as Executive Creative Director.

Ogilvy appoints Philip Heiman as Worldwide Chief Marketing & Growth Officer and David Ford is promoted to Worldwide Chief Communications Officer.

DAVID Miami hires acclaimed creative Jose Sancho as newest Associate Creative Director.

OBERLAND names first partners: Strategy Lead Davianne Harris and Creative Director Dhruv Nanda. The move follows their contributions to OBERLAND’S success positioning itself as Madison Avenue’s leading purpose-driven agency.