Movers & Shakers: FCB, BBH, The Points Guy and more

Wins & Losses

We Make Websites -- the London e-commerce agency behind Bulletproof, the BBC, Penguin Books -- has opened a New York office.

Chevron has decided to stick with longtime incumbent Wavemaker, following a competitive review for its global media business.

Up & Out

Bryan Kane joins FCB as President of Canada.

BBH NY appoints Marta Ibarrondo as Group Creative Director and Brooke Kaylor as Head of Integrated Production.

Incoming Global CEO at Essence, Kyoko Matsushita, announces Steve Williams as Global Chief Operating Officer. Jason Harrison is named CEO, North America.

Lisa Bookwalter becomes Director, Twitter Client Services, Health, overseeing Twitter’s health and wellness vertical in the U.S.

The Points Guy hires Executive Vice President Nathan Richardson.

Social Chain hires Neil Jones as Account Director and Rosie Potter as UK Talent Director, who both join from MediaCom North. Ben Harris is taken on as Sports Account Director.

Elevation hires Caleb Walker as a search engine marketing analyst, responsible for the digital management and optimization of paid social, search, and display advertising initiatives for clients.

Greg Castronuovo named President of Zenith West.

Blue Chip elevates three to executive team. Elizabeth Bleser is promoted to Senior Vice President of Integrated Media. Jason Geis, previously Group Creative Director, has been promoted to Vice President, Group Creative Director. Joel Walker is promoted to Vice President, Group Creative Director, and will co-lead the creative department with Geis.