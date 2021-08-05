Movers & Shakers: Facebook, Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, McDonalds and more

In the pitch room

Pals Socks picked Terri & Sandy as its first Agency of Record.

Esports agency Damage is the agency of record for Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Liege North American esports league.

Fallon is the creative agency of record for whisky brand Monkey Shoulder.

Agency News

Havas released its annual diversity, equity and inclusion update which shows it increased BIPOC representation at all levels of the company by 3% (to 32% BIPOC) since June 2020, but just 5% of executive level staff are BIPOC.

SXM Media launched an audio certification program for ad agencies.

Branding agency McGarrah Jessee has a gaming league, Patch Notes Playgrounds, to bring marketers from different backgrounds together over a shared interest in gaming.

Customer experience agency Envoy consolidated its agency brands including Envoy, Bulldog Drummond, and Leviathan under the Envoy name.

Data Axle acquired Exact Data, expanding its data solutions and services for SMBs.

On the Move

Facebook vet Carolyn Everson has landed at Instacart as president, leading its ads business.

Reddit hired Timo Pelz as its first VP of business marketing.

Remy Merriex will join Prime Video’s marketing team as global executive creative director, reporting to Ukonwa Ojo, CMO for Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Stagwell appointed BCW vet Stephanie Howley as its first chief people officer.

BBH promoted Amani Duncan, Rafael Rizuto and Tom Callard to oversee the agency in the United States.

VideoAmp hired Google vet Tony Fagan as chief technology officer.

Adrian Whant was promoted to VP of marketing at H Code.

Horizon Media hired Karen Hunt as president of the western region and a member of its executive board.

R/GA hired Andrezza Valentin and Xavier Teo joined as group ECDs, and Ari Halper as global head of creative excellence; Venables Bell + Partners hired Che-Na Stephenson as group creative director; and 180 NY brought on Adam Lock as ECD.

72andSunny LA promoted Zach Hilder to executive creative director and hired Shane Chastang as group brand director and Devin Baker as creative director.

The Many brought on Yasmine Nozile as managing director of finance, overseeing accounting, business affairs and legal and financial planning and analysis.

Creative agency Haberman hired Robin Tyler Rooney to lead and build its account management team.

The Mill appointed Tony Robins as managing director in New York.

ECI Media Management brought on Deyon Sophia Brown as a digital consultant to drive media performance capabilities in North America.

Mekanism hired Sonal Narain as chief strategy officer, west coast, and Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners named Amanda Mobley strategy director.

Free The Work tapped Pamala Buzick as executive director and Theresa Tran as head of product.

GLAAD hired Jenni Olson as its social media safety program director, where she will lead efforts to grow safer spaces for LGBTQ people on social media platforms and develop GLAAD’s public education and watchdog work to hold social media companies accountable.

Indie agency Imre added Andrew Brown as VP of strategy, Courtney Hanson as VP of media and Tom Sunshine as VP of web and creative technology.

Team One rounded out its leadership team with Prachi Priya, its first chief data officer.

Heather Snow joined New Orleans-based Petermayer as VP of marketing and business development from McGarrah Jessee.

Brandon Solis joined Grey as executive director of social connections.

Kenny Gold is managing director and head of social, content and influencer at Deloitte Digital.

Brand Buzz

Procter & Gamble CEO David Taylor stepped down and passed the reins to longtime lieutenant and COO Jon Moeller.

PepsiCo will sell its Tropicana and Naked juice brands.

McDonald’s teamed up with Saweetie for its next famous orders meal, and also partnered with FaZe Clan to highlight diversity and inclusion in faming.

Chips Ahoy! and Hershey’s teamed up to release limited edition Chewy Chips Ahoy! Hershey’s Fudge Filled Cookies, and Doritos released limited edition flavors for summer: Tangy Ranch and Tangy Pickle.

Ikea U.S. is out with a limited edition HUVUDROLL Meatball scented Candle, part of the brand’s limited edition Ikea Store in a Box which packages the sensory experiences of an Ikea store.

Oreo opened its first cafe on the third floor of the IT’SUGARstore at the American Dream, with a treats bar, where visitors can customize sweets or and a menu of Oreo-inspired desserts.