Movers & Shakers: Facebook, Kohl’s, Popeyes, Playboy and more

In the Pitch Room

Reynolds Consumer Products, including Reynolds Wrap and Hefty Waste, selected DDB Chicago as its creative agency of record.

Reddit named performance marketing firm Tinuiti as its first independent agency partner.

Unsilenced Voices, a global domestic violence nonprofit, tapped RayCo Media, a Web3-integrated PR and marketing agency, to launch its U.S. campaign against domestic violence starting with a NFT art competition and a national Domestic Violence Awareness Tour.

Digital out of home (DOOH) marketplace VIOOH launched a partnership with JCDecaux North America to put programmatic digital out of home at select U.S. airports in California, Texas, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

Agency News

Former Lerma execs Aldo Quevedo, Flor Leibaschoff and Salma Gottfried launched BeautifulBeast, a cross-cultural agency with operations in Dallas and Miami.

The Keenfolks, a digital agency headquartered in Barcelona, opened a New York office.

Anomaly hosted an online “speed dating” night on February 15th to help single creatives find their copywriting or art directing match.

The Many is hiring and encouraging interested applicants to slide into the agency’s DMs.

Connelly Partners acquired digital creative agency Zoo Digital.

​​On the Move

Disney hired Mike White to lead its metaverse strategy as senior vice president of next generation storytelling and consumer experiences.

Bed Bath & Beyond appointed Mark Danzig as senior vice president, creative and Umesh Sripad as senior vice president, digital.

The Wing, a women’s social club and coworking space, promoted its marketing chief, Jen Cho, to chief executive officer.

Snap hired Resh Sidhu as global director of Arcadia, its augmented reality creative studio. Jeff Miller will become Arcadia’s executive director while continuing his position as global head of creative strategy for Snap Inc. and Lidiia Bogdanovych will become Arcadia’s executive producer, while continuing her role as director of lens design at Snap.

DDB Colombia selected Gustavo Victorino as creative vice president.

R/GA tapped Gabriel Cheung and Chapin Clark as global executive creative directors and Nikhil Mitter as global creative director.

Pete Stein was named president, Merkle Americas, taking over the role from Michael Komasinski, who was named global CEO at the beginning of 2022.

GSD&M promoted group creative director Tom Hamling and head of experience design Maria D’Amato to executive creative directors.

McCann New York hired Pete Johnson as EVP, global executive creative director.

Laura Osborne joined Fig as creative director.

Colle McVoy promoted Kristin Woxland to the new role of EVP, account management; Dave Fransen to the new role of VP, exponent PR, Colle McVoy’s branded PR practice; Jenna Martin to SVP, group account director, client growth; and hired Missy Mans for the new role of VP, account operations.

Publicis Health appointed Larry Mickelberg as its first chief commercial officer.

Digital marketing agency Brainlabs tapped Fernando Silva as its first LATAM CEO.

Global design agency Coley Porter Bell US hired John Malozzi as group creative director.

Bounteous, a digital experience consultancy, selected Raju Patel as managing director.

Drew Cashmore joined livestream commerce platform provider Firework as head of global marketing.

UserWay, a web accessibility company, hired Adam Ikar as chief strategy officer.

Independent agency Fitzco welcomed back David Matathia head of strategy. He was previously Fitzco’s strategy leader from 2016 through 2019.

TMB (formerly Trusted Media Brands) tapped Rose Ferraro as chief revenue officer.

Digital agency Organic appointed Dids Reeve head of paid media.

Ecommerce platform Netrush named Shane Atchison as CEO.

Plum Guide, a booking platform for holiday homes, tapped Ali Lowry as chief brand officer.

VaynerX company The Sasha Group appointed Jared Nixon as SVP and head of Sasha Group West.

Jon Pruitt joined the e-commerce analytics and data platform Daasity as VP of partnerships.

NFT platform Mint hired Matt Wurst as its first chief marketing officer.

Brand Buzz

Facebook renamed its News Feed to “Feed.”

Kohl’s will open Sephora beauty shops in 400 stores in 2022.

Popeyes poked fun at its viral fake balcony meme with a Valentine’s Day social media contest. The first 100 people to post a kissing photo with the Popeyes balcony in the background with the hashtag #FakeBalcolnyRealLove received a promo code for a free two-piece signature chicken with $5-plus purchase offer on the Popeyes app or Popeyes.com.

Playboy is moving into the metaverse with NFTs, digital subscriptions and a new mansion in the metaverse.

NYC Pride unveiled a new brand identity and logo, designed pro bono by Lippincott.

La Croix sparkling water introduced a new flavor: Cherry Blossom.

Tequila brand Jose Cuervo is giving away up to 22,222 limes in celebration of National Margarita Day on 2/22/22. One winner will receive a golden lime with a trip for two to visit Tequila, Mexico and Latin America’s oldest distillery, La Rojeña, where Jose Cuervo is produced, followed by a weekend in Cabo San Lucas.

For Good

Gatorade launched Fuel Tomorrow, a multi-year equity in sports commitment, to raise awareness on the importance of play for kids, train coaches on inclusion and to provide access to equipment and programs.

Kia launched its first-ever immersive augmented reality experience “Robo Dogmented Reality,” in partnership with the Petfinder Foundation. Animal lovers can scan a QR code at kiadogmentedreality.com to play with Kia’s Robo Dog on any mobile device. People can teach Robo Dog tricks, take photos and link out to the Petfinder Foundation website to find and adopt pets in need.

Volta is expanding its partnership with Walgreens to install 1,000 direct current fast charging stalls at over 500 Walgreens locations throughout the U.S.

Hyundai launched The Progress Project, an initiative that provides $15,000 to three Black-owned, small businesses in Montgomery, Alabama.

Alliant Credit Union is offering new account openers a $200 “Avo-cardo” credit in response to the myth that millennial and Gen Z consumers spend too much money on avocado toast and iced coffee.