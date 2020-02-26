Movers & Shakers: Elephant, VIRTUE, Deutsch and more

Wins & losses

VIRTUE is taking on IKEA’s brand building and communications responsibilities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Portugal and Belgium. Per Stolt, Country Marketing Manager, IKEA Sweden, said: "We are happy to announce our partnership with Virtue and we look forward to starting our collaboration, with the aim to deliver communication that will attract many more of the many people to come to IKEA in six Markets."

After a multi-month search, Reddit selects R/GA San Francisco as its creative and media agency of record, the first in the company’s near 15-year history.

Elephant is the new agency partner for Virgin Fest’s inaugural U.S. launch. The music festival has enjoyed years of success in the U.K.

Old Navy hires The Martin Agency to work on a new campaign that will launch in May 2020.

Up & out

Noel Artiles joins Glue IQ as Executive Creative Director and Suzyelle Da Silva comes on board as Head of Performance Marketing.

Laughlin Constable names John Maxham Chief Creative Officer.

Deutsch elevates Husani Oakley to Chief Technology Officer. "Creative minds, like Husani, are naturally curious and rarely satisfied with the status quo, which is what makes him the perfect candidate to lead Deutsch’s technology offering," said Val DiFebo, CEO of Deutsch NY.

Maria Scileppi joins Mother as Head of Learning and Development. She will oversee the transformation of Mother's two U.S. offices towards a vibrant and creatively ambitious ecosystem for employees to thrive within and beyond Mother.

Adam Milano, most recently at Live Nation, moved to Hecho Studios as Head of Development, a new position.

Cashmere Agency appoints Chief Financial Officer Eric Enjem.

Ogilvy announces key appointments for its Miami operations across several key areas: creative, digital, and operation: Luciano D’Amelio named Creative Vice President for Ogilvy Miami; Sasha García is new Digital Director and; Alan Ehrenhaus is appointed Head of Operations.

Branding and design agency modern8 names Alysha Smith its new CEO.

Wavemaker appoints Kaya Heitman as Head of Marketing & Communications U.S.

Wheels Up names Gail Grimmett Chief Experience Officer.

Kantar appoints Robert Jan d’Hond as Managing Partner for Kantar NA.