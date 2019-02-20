Movers & Shakers: Elephant, Mother, David&Goliath and more

Wins & Losses

Elephant announces a wave of new hires snagged from Anomaly, BBDO, BBH, FCB, McCann and Publicis. They include: Marco Pupo, VP of advertising; JoRoan Lazaro, VP of product; Jean Jacques, VP of talent; Emily Hodkins, VP of marketing and communications; Luca Vergano, VP of strategy and; Paul O’Neill, VP of strategy. These industry leaders joins to work across the agency’s expanding list of iconic clients including Apple, Beats by Dre, Comcast and Goldman Sachs. Elephant CEO, Eric Moore said: "We’re constantly seeking the best talent, because that’s what great ideas and great work require. When you work with the most iconic brands in the world, you have to operate at at the highest level. Marco, JoRoan, Jean, Emily, Luca and Paul represent this caliber. They bring the creativity, culture and storytelling necessary to deliver on Elephant's mission of creating value for companies by creating value for people."

Auto-Owners Insurance names David&Goliath creative AOR without a review.

NBC Entertainment puts media account up for review. The business, currently held by GroupM’s Essence, is believed to be worth around $200M.

Mother Shanghai opens doors for business. Michael Wall, global CEO of Mother Holdings, said: "We believe the time is now right for Mother to take its first step into China. We’ve met a generation of smart, creatively minded people who work and want to work in the way we do. And who share our beliefs around independence, family and the transformational power of creativity."

Up & Out

Isobar US names Ronald Ng first global chief creative officer.

Jonathan Parker takes on APR’s new managing director of APAC role.

Anthony Reeves is the new chief creative officer at Wunderman Seattle.

Highsnobiety names Paul Kelly first chief revenue officer.

Elisa Silva, Kevin Skobac and John Swartz are promoted to managing directors at SS+K.

WONDROS welcomes new head of production Kelly Martin and expands sales team with addition of Matt Bucher.

Director Gary Shore joins The Bigger Picture.

Momentum Worldwide hires Kevin Collins as managing director of Momentum’s Midwest office.

Johannes Leonardo welcomes Hope Nardini as creative director.