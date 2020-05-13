Movers & Shakers: Duracell, Pereira O'Dell, FCB and more

Wins, Losses & Other Brand/Agency News

MediaCom has won Duracell’s global media planning and buying business, following a competitive review. Publicis Media’s Starcom previously held the account, but people with knowledge of the matter say the agency didn’t participate in the review.

Air France is reviewing its global media and creative business, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The review is being handled internally and nearing final stages.

Pereira O’Dell and CUNY advertising professor Rebecca Rivera, with support from the Ad Club of New York, have launched a call-to-action for the industry called Save The Internships. The program aims to help future talent who are being affected by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, especially focusing on diversity of race and ethnicity, of gender, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, age, physical abilities and more.

Up & Out

FCB Toronto Co-Chief Creative Officer Nancy Crimi-Lamanna has been promoted to FCB Canada Chief Creative Officer. In this new role, Crimi-Lamanna will collaborate with the FCB North America team to further fuel its creative culture and provide stronger integrated solutions for clients.

360i has hired former Assembly exec Catherine Warburton as EVP, chief investment officer, a newly created role for the agency. She will oversee all investment activities for clients, including 360i’s growing broadcast portfolio.

Consumer engagement agency Match Marketing Group has appointed two senior creative hires to its growing leadership team in the U.S. and Canada: Eric Moncaleano, executive creative director, North America; and Gary Westgate, VP, head of creative, Canada.

Los Angeles based independent, integrated media agency GP Generate has tapped Rob Tucker as director of analytics, tasked with making data visible to client stakeholders and closing the loop between execution and results. The agency also hired Lizzie Clavert as social media director, leading all social media for GP Generate’s clients.