Movers & Shakers: Duke's Mayonnaise, IPG Mediabrands, The-Artery and more

Wins, Losses & Other Brand/Agency News

Duke’s Mayonnaise has appointed The Richards Group as its new creative agency of record. The Richards Group is the brand’s first agency of record. In June, Charlotte Sports Foundation and Duke’s signed a multi-year partnership for an early season college football game (Duke’s Mayo Classic) and postseason bowl game (Duke’s Mayo Bowl). The Richards Group will help activate the new campaign.

A new campaign created by AlmapBBDO for Havaianas draws connections between color and positivity. The campaign, More Colorful Days Are Coming, focuses on the brand’s positive energy, using colors to remind consumers of joyful moments in their lives. The use of color changes throughout the campaign to represent positive feelings from cheerfulness to passion to peace.

Denver-based agency Cactus has updated its Nod app to help students combat loneliness during COVID-19. The app’s primary focus was to provide mental health resources to college students. Due to the pandemic, the agency revamped the app in partnership with Grit Digital Health and Hopelab to help students build relationships and social connections while dealing with loneliness on campus.

Up & Out

Hermon Ghermay has been named first-ever global chief culture officer of IPG Mediabrands. In this role, Ghermay will oversee a variety of efforts including the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy, and will help the company achieve diversity goals. She will report to global CEO Daryl Lee. Previously, Ghermay was director at executive search firm Grace Blue.

Social commerce platform Teespring has appointed Les Green as VP of marketing. Previously, Green served as Nike Africa’s marketing director and global brand director for Nike Sportswear. He has 18 years of experience for a variety of other brands including Timberland, Nissan and Powerade.

The Ray Sisters have joined creative studio The-Artery as directors. Sisters Austin and Westin Ray have extensive backgrounds in video production, filmmaking, composing and screenwriting. Their short film The Listening Box won awards at the Austin Film Festival and from HBO. Recently, they produced We Are the Daughters, a PSA for women’s equality shown at the 2019 SHOOT New Directors Showcase.

Experience design firm Hush appointed Daniel Perlin as director of strategy. Perlin joins from Local Projects and Droga5 where he served as experience director. He was also strategy director for Imprint Projects. Hush also recently added Joshue Ott as director of technology.