Movers & Shakers: Dropbox, iHeartMedia, Doner LA and more

Dropbox has hired Argonaut as its creative AOR, following a competitive review process that included a final Zoom round.

Real Authentication has hired Modifly as its social partner.

Marketing for Change Co., IPREX and iHeartMedia have teamed up to launch the Pandemic Behavioral Working Group (PBWG), focused on providing evidence-based guidance around public health communications and policies.

Every major holding company has implemented -- or is planning to implement -- a series of cost-cutting measures in a bid to self-preserve amid COVID-19 economic disruption. Here is a regularly-updated collection of adland’s response to the coronavirus with regards to job losses, salary cuts and furloughs.

Doner LA has hired Eddie Moraga as VP of brand strategy, effective immediately. Prior to Doner LA, Moraga was a freelance strategist for agencies like Sid Lee, TBWA\Chiat\Day and 180LA. He also previously held the role of senior strategist at MullenLowe and 72andSunny.

Digital marketing agency Levelwing has added three senior members to its Charleston, South Carolina headquarters, including James "Jay" Morton Jr. as director of business process and team engagement; Cornelia Madsen as account manager; and Jason Corn as art director.  

Anne Dean joins Match Marketing Group as SVP/GM Marketing Solutions and brings extensive expertise in agency integration and client management across Fortune 500 retail and CPG companies.

SocialCode takes on Drew Mehta as Vice President, Performance and Analytics. 

