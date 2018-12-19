Movers & Shakers: Droga5, 4A's, R/GA and more

Wins & Losses

Wunderman is named CRM agency of record for Carnival Cruise Line.

Kona Brewing appoints space150 as social agency of record. It comes as the shop promotes Tia Hanke-Hills to the role of associate creative director.

Up & Out

R/GA announce several creative leadership moves across its U.S. offices. Kim Laama joins as group executive creative director in the New York office, and Will Esparza is promoted to SVP, executive creative director west coast, campaigns.

Droga5 promotes several executives and makes multiple new hires. The elevations include Dan Gonda to managing director, Tasha Cronin to co-director of interactive production and integration lead and Scott Chinn to managing director of Second Child, Droga5’s production studio. Meanwhile, Kelly Harrington rejoins the agency as business development director, Molly McClernon joins as operations lead, production, and Rob Adams joins Second Child in the new post of head of engineering.

Possible’s Seattle office appoints Jason Ayers as SVP, data, strategy and insights.

Deutsch appoints Brett Craig as partner, chief creative officer of its Los Angeles office.

Patron president and CEO Ed Brown to retire after a 20-year tenure.

4A’s hires Simon Fenwick as EVP, talent engagement and inclusion

Duncan Channon hires Kat Michie as associate creative director.

NCC Media taps Deborah Josephs as chief people officer.

IGN promotes Yael Prough to GM and EVP, based in its San Francisco office.

AnalogFolk appoints Karen Staughton as associate director, strategy.