Movers & Shakers: DoorDash, HelloFresh, Popeyes, Peloton and more

In the pitch room

Sally Beauty appointed Spark Foundry as its mediaAOR in the U.S. and Canada.

Jack in the Box tapped Gen Z media company Kyra Media as its agency of record for TikTok.

SeatGeek named FIG its first creative AOR, tasked with increasing its brand awareness through a new identity and its first-ever brand campaign.

USIM was selected as media agency of record for Chicago-based sandwich chain Potbelly.

Energy drink brand Rowdy Energy and performance apparel company Virus International tapped creative agency Six+One to handle creative duties on a project basis.

DuckDuckGo, a privacy focused browser, selected Arnold as its creative partner .

Goodway Group was named digital AOR for medical service provider Air Methods.

Champion Energy Services selected Proof Advertising as its creative and media agency of record.

Agency news

Performance TV platform MNTN acquired Ryan Reynolds’ creative agency Maximum Effort.

Holding company IPG is merging two of its largest healthcare agency networks, McCann Health and FCB Health, to launch a global healthcare marketing division under FCB Health CEO Dana Maiman.

On the Move

Dunkin’ appointed Coca-Cola vet Rafael Acevedo as its chief marketing officer.

Allure editor Michelle Lee joined Netflix as VP of editorial and publishing to focus the streamer’s social media channels, podcasts and print publication Queue.

Instacart appointed Laura Jones, Uber’s former global head of marketing, as VP of brand and marketing.

Digital growth partner Hathway tapped Kimberlee May as AVP, people and culture as the agency focuses on a hybrid, distributed workforce model.

Rock the Bells, LL Cool J’s direct-to-consumer content, commerce and experiences company, named Tracey Smith as head of talent, Richard Morris as VP of commerce, Malcolm Simpson as VP of marketing, Frantz Cayo as head of content, Alex Grant as VP of sales, Josephine Palermo as product designer and Mary Almonte as director of social media and digital marketing.

Empower promoted Connie Ross to VP and chair of DE&I at the agency.

VideoAmp selected Cameron Meierhoefer as chief product officer, a new role at the company.

McGarrah Jessee tapped Klaire Hensley as head of growth.

Movable Ink expanded its strategy team: Robbie Freeman is associate director of financial services, Alex Manly is associate director of financial services (EMEA) and Alex May is associate director of travel, hospitality and food services.

Mike Gavigan and Mark St. Amour joined Kubient as VPs of performance media.

Amazon marketing agency CANOPY Management hired Gary Perez as chief revenue officer and Anthony Lee as Amazon subject matter expert.

Two Nil Holdings promoted Bob Rafeedie as CTO, Andy Calver as VP, marketing sciences and Robert Bowron as senior director, data science.

BMO Financial Group appointed Kimberley Goode as chief communications and social impact officer.

Arts & Letters Creative Co. selected Brenda Aguilar Schneider as group business director and Calleen Colburn as executive producer.

Horizon Media appointed Steve Grant as SVP for its new Human Intelligence team.

Shiny Agency named Jonathan Weiss as associate creative director, Bryn Fetrow and Joe Johnson as senior account directors, Colleen Gritt as project manager and Sarah Burton as assistant account manager.

Brand Buzz

HelloFresh signed its first sports partnership with WNBA's New York Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks as the official meal kit of both teams. The partnership will incorporate digital marketing, cross-promotion, in-arena signage and special deals and giveaways for fans .

DoorDash partnered with Albertsons to launch on-demand grocery delivery nationwide across stores including Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco and more.

Popeyes launched its first loyalty program, with exclusive deals, celebrations, swag and the opportunity to earn and redeem points from purchases. And McDonald’s will roll out its loyalty program nationwide in July.

Peloton launched Peloton Corporate Wellness, a program that offers free app memberships, which normally cost $12.99 per month.

Wellness company Hydrant is looking for a “Chief Thirst Officer,” who will receive $15,000 to document themselves drinking water on Instagram and TikTok for eight weeks.

Travis Scott released 100 signed cans of his beverage brand CACTI that unlock two tickets to the sold out 2021 Astroworld Festival, which he will headline.

Busch is re-releasing Busch Light Apple with the first batch descending from the clouds from a helicopter at top-secret locations in the Northeast and Midwest U.S.

Pride

OREO is also giving away 3,000 limited-edition OREOiD Pride packs, designed by LGBTQ+ artists Zipeng Zhu, Braulio Amado, Kris Andrew Small and Phædra Charles. The cookie brand also donated $50,000 to LGBTQ+ organization PFLAG National in honor of Pride month.

For Good

Cracker Barrel partnered with singers Shane McNally, Jennifer Nettles and CeCe Winans to launch the Care It Forward initiative, pairing celebrity musicians with aspiring songwriters to coach and mentor. The initiative includes a content series about the music business, a gift card giveaway totalling more than $30,000 and a social media campaign for fans to show their own acts of care with the hashtag #CareItForward.