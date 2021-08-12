Movers & Shakers: Domino’s, Hinge, Mountain Dew, SpaceX and more

In the pitch room

Taco Bell selected Cashmere as the fast food chain’s first-ever cultural agency of record.

Lightning Bolt Surf USA named Together w/ as its agency of record to relaunch in the U.S.

Agency News

Brand transformation agency SCS merged with digital performance marketing agency Swarm to combine strengths in performance marketing, creative and analytics.

Follow Your Heart, a vegan and vegetarian food company, selected Exverus for its first media agency to relaunch its brand and introduce new packaging.

Influencer marketing agency Takumi acquired Unieed, a content and strategic media-buying agency, to expand its global paid media offering.

On the Move

Jack Morton tapped five new executive creative directors in the U.S.: Juliana Jaramillo as VP, executive creative director to lead the Chicago creative team; Ethan Gunning as SVP, executive creative director, growth; Alex Esguerra was promoted to SVP, executive creative director, growth; Christine Capelli was promoted to SVP, executive creative director in Boston; and Lucille Essey was hired as SVP, executive creative director, to lead New York’s creative department.

FCB Chicago tapped Andrea Siqueira and Andrew Lincoln as executive creative directors.

Dentsu named Ed Zazzera as head of production for its creative offering in the U.S.

Real Chemistry’s advertising and education arm, 21GRAMS, hired Fabio Rodrigues and Brian Wiesenthal as executive vice presidents, group creative directors. And Ricardo Trejo joined Walton Isaacson from VMLY&R/RedFuse as executive creative director.

R/GA promoted Julie Andrews to managing director of its Portland office.

Takumi made numerous new hires including Kristy Engels, chief marketing officer; Sara Joy Madison, managing director; Eric Martucci, managing partner; Joe Adsett, paid media director; Allison Hunter, head of delivery; Grieg Swanson, associate client director; Matt Timko, account manager; and Sparkle Ramjohn, finance manager.

Gannett tapped Renn Turiano as SVP of new subscription products and revenue.

Trade School, an integrated content shop, tapped Ashley Kincade as SVP, head of culture, and Frequence, an advertising sales automation and workflow platform, appointed Kate Tucker as head of people.

Moveable Ink named Nilay Gandhi as VP, corporate development.

CreatorIQ, an influencer marketing platform, named ShopStyle exec Jason Jay Sharma as VP of product.

Admix appointed Marty Berman as VP of sales for North America and LATAM.

Rain the Growth Agency appointed Robin Cohen as executive vice president of integrated media investment and planning, and Shasta Gibson as vice president of integrated media investment.

Brand Buzz

McDonald’s partnered with rapper Saweetie for the Saweetie Meal: featuring a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Sprite, tangy BBQ sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce. Fans who order the Saweetie Meal in the McDonald’s app through September 5 will be entered for a chance to win two limited-edition handbags from one of Saweetie’s favorite designers, Brandon Blackwood.

Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC), a Canadian technology services startup, is teaming up with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch a space-ad satellite into orbit via a Falcon 9 rocket.

WeWork will run co-working spaces in some former Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

PepsiCo partnered with the Boston Beer Company (SAM) to make "HARD MTN DEW," a sugar-free beverage with 5% alcohol by volume. And Guy Fieri and Chevrolet debuted an apple pie hot dog at the Yankees Field of Dreams game

Slutty Vegan’s plant-based burgers are available at Shake Shack’s Harlem location for a limited time.

Skittles introduced Skittles Shriekers, its limited-edition Halloween candy, with sour candies hidden in each bag.

Domino’s is giving away free food to randomly selected customers through November 21. Customers who order delivery can receive free Hand Tossed Pizza, Boneless Chicken, Handmade Pan Pizza, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, Crunchy Thin Crust Pizza and Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes.

Hotels.com is sending the most dramatic group of friends on a reality-show inspired vacation worth $50,000. Fans can enter by submitting screenshots of the group’s dramatic attempt at booking a vacay to Hotels.com/DestinationDrama by August 18.

For good

Dating app Hinge pledged to donate the net proceeds from U.S. sales of Roses (premium likes), up to $50,000, to save the last remaining lesbian bars in the U.S.

Expedia Group launched a joint program where each purchase made from one of its mobile apps will trigger a donation to UNICEF’s COVID-19 response.