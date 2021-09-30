Movers & Shakers: Dollar Tree, Disney, Walmart, Folgers and more

In the pitch room

The Michigan Economic Development Cooperation’s Pure Michigan brand named MMGY Global as its new agency of record.

9thWonder Agency will lead MEDC’s business marketing and advertising.

KFC put its U.S. media and creative accounts into review, and AB InBev put its global media account up for review.

Agency News

Endeavor Group Holdings has agreed to acquire sports betting company OpenBet from game developer Scientific Games Corp. for $1.2 billion.

McCann Worldgroup released its MW Presents Podcast Series, featuring its first program “Spontaneously Candid.”

Dentsu’s Isobar Public Sector launched a new minority-owned business incubator to provide technical support and resources for Black-owned firms based in Maryland.

The Bliss Group launched NextTech Communications, a full-service marketing communications agency.

Performance agency Labelium’s Miami office will now oversee all business in the LATM region.

On the Move

Havas New York appointed former Campaign US editor Lindsay Stein as its first chief of social impact.

Progressive tapped Remi Kent as chief marketing officer, taking over for Jeff Charney, who is retiring.

Jorge Calleja exited his role as CPB’s chief creative officer just 10 months after receiving the title.

Ford named Alexandra Ford English as its first global band merchandising director.

Edelman tapped Taj Reid as its first global chief experience officer.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit media and educational organization behind Sesame Street, appointed Samantha Maltin as executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

The Washington Post's selected Perrin Lawrence as head of its new brand marketing division.

McCann Worldgroup tapped Cynthia Augustine as its global chief talent officer.

TBWA\Media Arts Lab appointed Squarespace and R/GA alum Lucia Orlandi as group creative director.

MassiveMusic tapped Joe Belliotti, former head of global music at The Coca-Cola Company, as CEO.

Fandom selected Amy Venier as vice president of gaming and esports, Sumito Ahuja as global head of revenue strategy and operations (a new role) and Anabella Pasqualino as director of sales in Latin America.

Black-owned media collective Group Black, tapped Mark Larkin as chief operating officer and president, Marchelle Wright as chief people officer, Ryan Robertson as head of growth and Susan Kilkenny as senior vice president of partnerships.

Zip Co Limited, known as Quadpay in the U.S., appointed Jinal Shah as U.S. chief marketing officer.

Security company ADT named DeLu Jackson as chief marketing officer.

Listeners On Call tapped Ricardo Johnson II as chief commercial officer.

WPP’s The Food Group, which specializes in food and culinary marketing, selected Don Dunbar as executive creative director.

Sunrise Senior Living appointed Maria Davlantes as chief marketing officer and Mary Kay Gribbons as chief human resources officer.

Havas Media Group Canada selected Peter Papageorgiou as VP, digital solutions and performance and Elizabeth Lem as VP managing director, head of MX development.

AKA NYC tapped Ryan Cunningham as executive creative director and Christina Witoshkin as senior director of shared and social media. Former executive creative director Bashan Aquart and head of content Jamaal Parham will remain on staff as exclusive creative partners to AKA, directing projects under their independent moniker Jams x Bash.

Trusted Media Brands appointed Jason Buhrmester as chief content officer of Reader's Digest and Roland Hamilton as SVP of licensing for Jukin Media.

R/GA promoted Cara Watson to VP, managing director of the agency’s California office.

BBH USA expanded its creative team with 11 new hires: Valeria Vanzulli, Francesca Bonomi, Amy Travis, Matt Vitou and Alex Sprouse as creative directors; Bobby Selby as associate creative director; Gary Van Dzura and Adolfo Alcala as group creative director; Jack Hwang as senior art director; Sofia Coelho as junior art director and Isabella Ciardelli as junior copywriter.

Joan selected Cheri Anderson as Joan Studios managing director and head of production.

Backyard Productions hired Rich Schafler as executive producer, head of sales.

DiMassimo Goldstein selected Lesley Bielby as co-CEO.

Global consultancy Prophet named Amanda Thurston as partner, New York, Caitlyn Philips as partner, New York, Amy Laskin as associate partner, New York and Susan Hosking as associate partner, San Francisco.

Minority-owned media company Canela Media tapped Julieta LaMalfa as chief financial officer.

Independent agency O2kl appointed Michael Lander to creative director, Michael Pretat to head of digital and content, Farrell Crowley to media director, Jason Spies to head of business development and Natalie Glaser to executive account director.

Brand Buzz

Walmart is replacing its layaway program, which didn’t charge a fee, for a buy now, pay later program that could charge customers interest.

Amazon’s Whole Foods will charge a delivery fee starting October 25. Prime members previously had free Whole Foods delivery.

LinkedIn is testing paid events with a small group of users.

Hulu is offering its subscribers six free months of Uber Eats pass.

Dollar Tree will start selling items above $1.

Royalties for Folgers’ iconic jingle “The Best Part of Wakin’ Up” are for sale.

Clubhouse launched Wave, a private chat room feature.

Wendy’s released a custom, limited-edition Android phone in Canada, only available for purchase for 20 days.

Skittles is discontinuing its Green Apple flavor and returning its Lime flavor.

Oscar Mayer released a “Street Meat” streetwear line.

Disney will have a custom Amazon Alexa voice assistant on Echo devices.

Ayla & Co., which sells chic diaper bags, released a portable vacuum.

For good

TikTok-focused creative agency Link Agency launched its six month scholarship program to support potential influencers developing their careers onTikTok.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson launched a social media contest for his naturally caffeinated beverage, ZOA. Johnson asked students and alumni nationwide to share their school spirit with the hashtag #BigCanOnCampus. The winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship, a can of ZOA for every student on their campus and a ZOA-sponsored on-campus event.