Movers & Shakers: Deutsch, Pandora, Vox Media and more

Wins & Losses

Outdoor advertising company Ballyhoo Media expands to New York to broaden opportunities for big brand clients beyond the Miami shoreline where the company was created by brothers Adam and Nate Shapiro in 2016.

Following a series of high-profile new business wins with brands such as Lowes, 20th Century Fox, Men’s Wearhouse, Puma, Tempur-Sealy International and John Deere, EP+Co is strengthening its leadership team within the agency with a 12-person expansion.

Up & Out

Joan Creative appoints renowned creative director Dan Lucey as executive creative director and an equity partner.

The Media Kitchen taps Bonnie Barest as managing director of New York.

Deutsch elevates Gabriela Farias to SVP, director of business affairs and Carie Bonillo to SVP, director of traffic operations.

Rauxa appoints Arthur Fullerton as chief technology officer.

Ryan Pauley is Vox Media’s new chief revenue officer.

Boston-based creative shop 451 Agency taps Craig Herrick and Matt McGowan to grow and lead the agency’s creative efforts.

Pandora announces the hire of Brad Minor as its new VP, head of brand marketing and communications.

Universal Music Group takes on Jaime Weston as executive vice president of consumer marketing.

Videolicious appoints new chief marketing officer Ashley Deibert.