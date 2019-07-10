Movers & Shakers: Deutsch, Mother, Deloitte Digital and more

Wins & Losses

Brooklyn-based Laundry Service become AOR for UnderArmour.

Travelocity moves media to Havas' Arena Media in Chicago and creative to Proof Advertising.

Global executive search and M&A advisory firm Grace Blue continues rapid expansion with two new hires: Mary Gallic and Ann Zagaroli, who will help the firm grow its offering in areas including e-commerce, sales, data and analytics, content and entertainment. Additionally, Grace Blue now offers searches at the "future leaders" level immediately below the C-suite, including roles such as VP-Brand Partnerships, VP Sales, and VP Content, which the new directors will actively lead.

LRW Group, a global collaboration of analytics-powered marketing services companies and a portfolio company of Tailwind Capital, announces the acquisition of Greenberg Strategy, a Bay Area consultancy that specializes in custom research and strategy.

Up & Out

Toygar Bazarkaya leaves DDB’s We Are Unlimited to become Optimist’s first global chief creative officer.

Thom Bettridge is appointed as the new Editor-In-Chief of Highsnobiety.

Deutsch announces the expansion of its business intelligence department with a new hire, Jason Widjaja, and two recent VP additions to the group: Julia Locklear and Joanne Marrache. At the helm of the department is Heide Hays, who has driven the agency’s expertise for the past three years.

Tool of North America signs award-winning director Jordan Bahat.

NAIL Communications launches NAIL.social and lead scientists Jess Bachman and Rachyl Jackson will helm the new service.

Refinery29 appoints Stacy Fuller as SVP, Head of Integrated Marketing Solutions.

Annie Turlay joins SRG as Director of Integrated Production.

Deloitte Digital announces Rich Whalen, former Chief Operating Officer at McCANN NY, as General Manager of Deloitte’s national studio and creative sector.

Mother hires Alexandra Gardner as Head of New Business for the U.S.

PS260 hires Editor Nate Cali in LA office.