Movers & Shakers: Deutsch, Johannes Leonardo, Reach3 and more

Wins and losses

Deutsch announced that it has been named creative agency of record for Behr Paint Company. Deutsch’s scope of work will include business intelligence, strategy, creative, digital and production.

San Diego-based agencies Digital Operative and 85SIXTY have launched a strategic partnership that aims to help global brands make easier data-driven decisions without having to sacrifice coordination. Both agencies will keep their names and offices in San Diego and Denver.

Homesick, home fragrance and lifestyle brand, has selected M&C Saatchi Public Relations US as its agency of record to lead its U.S. communications.

Up & out

Ted Wahlberg has been promoted to executive creative director of gyro’s Chicago and Denver offices.

Allant Group names Jerry L. Nichols as senior vice president of analytics, insights and strategy.

Liz Grabek has joined space150 as VP of strategy. She will grow and lead the agency's strategy and planning discipline across its network of offices in New York, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles.

Johannes Leonardo has hired Emily Garvey Elias as a new group strategy director.

FF LA has added to its growing team with the appointment of Nicolas Berthier as creative director.

Reach3 Insights appointed Steven Spencer-Steigner to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Qualitative Strategy.

Anthony Plant, CEO of IPG Mediabrands has taken over J3 as global president (leading Johnson & Johnson business), succeeding Eileen Kiernan who was elevated to Global CEO of UM.

Former Meredith Corp. Director of Digital Ad Products Stefani Stamatiou and VaynerMedia Account Supervisor Sam Warren have joined the US office of Social Chain, the global, social-first marketing agency that counts Amazon, Hinge, Brita, PrettyLittleThing, Superdry and TikTok as clients.