Movers & Shakers: Dentsu, TBWA, PubMatic, HBO Max, Mars, PepsiCo, Black Friday

Agency news

Dentsu will consolidate over 100 agencies under six global networks within two years.

JetBlue will review its advertising account as it seeks to cut costs and revive travel intent.

OMD won Georgia-Pacific’s $40 million media business in the U.S., and Canvas Worldwide picked up The Lagunitas Brewing Company’s media business.

The Stable acquired retail agency Jacobs Marketing, which works with Target brands, full-service agency A.P. Keaton acquired experiential agency Pask Productions, and Agency network Dawn added barter agency Active International to its portfolio.

The Marketing Science Institute will become a division of The ARF.

Observatory launched an entertainment studio for celebrity-owned alcohol brands.

Media Kitchen dropped ‘The’ from its name.

On the move

TBWA appointed Aliah Berman as its chief diversity officer in North America, and Merkle appointed Kirt Morris as global chief equity officer.

L’Oreal U.S.A. CMO Gretchen Saegh-Fleming will join startup fitness company Hydrow.

Huge tapped industry activist Deadra Rahaman as VP of brand strategy in the Midwest.

Devon Hong joined 360i as executive creative director, and 72andSunny brought on Ida Gronblom as group creative director in New York and promoted Lauren Smith and Maite Albuquerque to group creative directors in Los Angeles.

Jayanta Jenkis will step down as global ECD of Samsung’s Cheil Worldwide to head up content marketing for Disney Plus and some linear networks.

Twitter appointed Peiter Zatko to the newly created role of head of security.

MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER promoted Carolina Cruz-Letelier to Managing Director, Henry Fernandez to director of business evolution, and Katie Ramp to director of operations.

Way to Blue, part of Miroma Group, named Daniel Heale global CEO and president.

SRDS named Heather Petaccio President and Yigael Chetrit global CTO.

Tech download

PubMatic filed for a $75 million IPO, a promising sign for the struggling SSP category.

LinkedIn reported a measurement error that led more than 400,000 advertisers to overpay for campaigns over the past two years.

Unified ID 2.0 for all! PubMatic, Index Exchange, Magnite and Nielsen all announced they would join the Trade Desk’s unified ID 2.0 consortium this week, making it a favored solution to replace cookies on the open internet. Neustar, meanwhile, launched its own privacy safe unified analytics solution.

DoubleVerify launched contextual targeting and brand suitability tiers aligned with the Brand Safety Floor and Brand Safety Suitability Framework set by the 4A’s and GARM.

Performance marketing agency Tinuiti launched an Instacart accelerator program.

Shopper data provider Catalia will partner with Cadent to expand its services to linear TV, OTT and advanced TV inventory.

VideoAmp partnered with Conversion Logic on a cross-channel planning, activation and measurement solution.

In the media

At long last, HBO Max struck a distribution deal with Amazon Fire TV. Now it just needs to get onto Roku.

Debi Chirichella was named president of Hearst Magazines, replacing Troy Young, who was ousted as president this year after allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Warner Bros. head of worldwide marketing Blair Rich will leave after 23 years at the studio.

Get ready for Trump TV. Allies of the lame duck president have been exploring a buyout of Newsmax TV for the past two years to build a formidable competitor to Fox News.

The Spruce launched an exclusive product line at Lowe’s stores in the U.S.

Outbrain launched newsletter curation app Listery with $4 million in seed funding.

Brand Buzz

Mars will buy KIND Bars’ North America unit after taking a minority stake three years ago.

Walmart and Target had stellar Q3s, with e-commerce sales soaring 79% and 280%, respectively.

Norwegian Cruise Line launched a docuseries called “EMBARK” that follows employees as they create a new cruise experience with passenger health and safety top of mind.

Oreo launched a gluten free cookie and will allow people to design their own cookies.

Gravity, which owns Purple and Calm, partnered with Pizza Hut to launch a weighted blanket that looks like a giant pizza pie.

Dropbox and The Infatuation are delivering lunch boxes curated by restaurants in New York, San Francisco and Chicago to remind people working from home to eat lunch.

T-Mobile and OnePlus have collaborated on a scavenger, giving 400 people who find pop-up stores across the U.S. using the telco’s 5G network the chance to win $5,000.

For Good

PepsiCo Recycling and six PepsiCo brands launched the first cross-branded sustainability campaign in North America, urging consumers to recycle at home.

Creative messaging platform Holler teamed up with Stella Artois to create exclusive Venmo stickers that benefit the James Beard Foundation.

Deutsch NY teamed up with the School of Visual Arts on a scholarship and mentorship program that will award two undergraduate freshmen studying advertising or design $40,000 over four years.

‘Tis the season

The Chicago Urban League, the City of Chicago and agency O’Keefe Reinhard & Paul launched Black Shop Friday to encourage Chicagoans to shop at Black-owned businesses, and StitcherAds is helping retailers promote products from Black-owned businesses as part of Facebook’s #BuyBlack Friday campaign.

Jose Cuervo will allow people to create and send “doppledrinkers,” cardboard cutouts of themselves, home to family members this holiday season.

Ebay is opening a drive-thru “authentication station” in L.A. for the holidays.

All I want for Christmas is branded merch. Insomnia Cookies rolled out a dessert-inspired apparel and accessory line for the holidays, and Frito-Lay launched snack themed-holiday sweaters on its new online shop.