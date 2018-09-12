Movers & Shakers: Deloitte, Deutsch, Saatchi & Saatchi and more

Wins & Losses

Deutsch NY is named agency of record for Newman’s Own.

Deloitte acquires Magnetic Media Online’s artificial intelligence platform business. Magnetic is a marketing technology company headquartered in New York City. The acquisition signals the strategic importance of enhanced investments in AI, machine learning (ML), and audience data analytics.

IBM iX is chosen as the agency of record for Sally Beauty.

United Rentals appoints Droga5 New York as its lead creative and strategic agency.

Up & Out



Sarah Personette joins Twitter as head of client solutions. She joins from Refinery29, where she was COO, and has past leadership experience at Universal McCann and Facebook.

Annie Nguyen is the new creative director at space150’s Venice Beach office.

Michelle Blaser joins independent creative agency Baldwin& in the new position of communications strategy director.

MIQ hires Nicole Matthews as VP of marketing for North America.

Denver-based creative studio Legwork takes on Bret Harris to lead business development.

Engadget promotes Dana Wollman to editor-in-chief.

Toronto-based design and experience studio Jam3 announces the appointments of Florencia Courtaux as head of production and Dan Clark as global client partner.

Mass Appeal signs director Katya Bankowsky.

Taras Wayner joins Saatchi & Saatchi New York as CCO.