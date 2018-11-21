Movers & Shakers: DDB, The&Partnership, IPG and more

Wins & Losses

Omnicom’s DDB lands the U.S. Army’s 10-year, $4 billion ad account, displacing incumbent McCann Worldgroup.

The&Partnership and Vision7 Media will once again work together to create a bespoke agency for a shared client after picking up Toyota Canada’s national retail marketing assignment.

Up & Out

Cadreon, the advertising technology specialist unit of IPG Mediabrands, appoints Sean Muzzy to the newly-created role of president, North America.

Cristin Barth named director of content at Allen & Gerritsen.

Grey New York expands creative leadership with four new executive creative directors: Jeff Anderson, Qian Qian, Tristan Kincaid and Hannah Fishman.

Envoy announces three new hires: Josh Creter as VP of technology, Julia Mooradian as account director and Jay Cruz as creative director.

David&Goliath promotes Peter Bassett to managing director, integrated production and technology services.

Scott Stedman joins Yes and Company as chief strategy officer.

Mariota Essery and Driscoll Reid join Sid Lee as executive creative directors.