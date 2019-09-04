Movers & Shakers: DDB, RSA Films, Work & Co and more

Wins & Losses

DDB comes out on top of July’s new business league after securing a creative win from Kroger.

Mower named Media AOR for Oneida Indian Nation Enterprises.

Up & Out

Work & Co names five new partners across its product, design and brand disciplines. The move comes as the company scales to 309 people across the U.S., Brazil, and Europe. Clients added to the roster in the past 12 months include IKEA, H&R Block, Bottega Veneta and Brazilian media giant Globo. The appointment includes: Dever Thomas, Associate Partner, Design; Steve Kuhn, Associate Partner, Product; Rupal Parekh, Associate Partner, Brand; Daniele Codega, Associate Partner, Design and; Derek Fridman, Associate Partner, Design.

Lizzo's Creative Director, Quinn Wilson, joins Good Company.

Fazoli’s promotes Jodie Conrad to CMO.

Potato London hires Cat Wildman as Group Product Delivery Director.

Tool of North America signs Director Sam Kaplan.

RSA Films signs EMMY Award-winning Director Peter Atencio.

CreativeDrive announces Douglas Castro, former Managing Director of Leo Burnett and Shaun Coulter, has joined the independent global content production company.

Greg Castronuovo is named President of Zenith West.