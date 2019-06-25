Movers & Shakers: DAVID, R/GA, We're Magnetic and more

Wins & Losses

Weber Shandwick chosen as AOR for Michelin North America.

Grainger selects gyro as creative AOR.

GoGo squeeZ names Social Chain its U.S. social media AOR.

Dun & Bradstreet acquires Lattice Engines.



Up & Out

R/GA Austin welcomes 11 as growth spurt continues: social strategist Sarah Yellen; strategist Kaitlyn Hieb; manager on marketing sciences team Kyle Ackerman; account supervisor Marie Graw; producer Mary Frances Buoyer; junior art director Grace Liu; junior copywriter Jennifer Diep; senior designer Alejandro Larramendi; growth manager Maria Pendergast and; production assistant Kelsey Lewis.

DAVID names Pancho Cassis partner and global chief creative officer. It comes after DAVID Miami loses ECDs Ricardo Casal and Juan Javier Peña Plaza. They have won 67 Lions in eight years.

Former group strategy director at Energy BBDO Chicago, Ludwig Ortiz, joins NOBOX as head of strategy.

Philadelphia-based digital product agency O3 World promotes Lauren Slattery to user experience director and Justin Handler to director of client services.

Tool of North America signs SNL director Paul Briganti to roster.

Creative digital agency Zehner hires Joseph White as technology director.

We're Magnetic hires Glenn Briffa as CFO and Stefanie Dang as CPO.

Vineet Mehra, global CMO Walgreens Boots Alliance, is named chair of Effie.

Creatives Johan Eghammer and Johan Olivero are joining F&B NY this summer from CP+B Boulder and F&B Sweden, respectively.